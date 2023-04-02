5 best Air Jordan 6 colorways under $300

The legendary NBA player Michael Jordan won his first NBA championship wearing the beloved Air Jordan 6 sneaker model.

With Jordan wearing the AJ6 in 1991, the sneaker model became instantly recognized and popular among sneakerheads and fans. It became sensational, and much of the sneaker aesthetic was prompted by the AJ5. The site introduces the silhouette:

"During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a coll adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to the Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan VIs that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title."

The sneaker model is inspired by Jordan's love for racing, and has, hence, added a race car vibe to it. The sneaker model has been given a distinctive shape and agility. The sneaker model continues to be highly regarded and receives multiple iconic colorways.

The sneaker model has been exceptional in design. So, Sportskeeda has assembled a list of top five colorways of Air Jordan 6, which can be availed under $300:

Top colorways of Air Jordan 6 for under $300

Here are the top five options:

1) Air Jordan 6 Retro Black Infrared - $280

The Air Jordan 6 "Black Infrared" sneaker colorway was launched on the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on February 16, 2019. The sneaker model features a black-hued upper, which is highlighted with red accents. The sneakers also feature black midsoles and a translucent outsole.

The sneaker was released at a retail price of $200 and was accompanied by Infrared lacelocks. The sneaker can currently be availed at the site of StockX for $280.

2) Air Jordan 6 Travis Scott "British Khaki" - $294

Travis Scott collaborated with the Jordan brand to launch a "British Khaki/ Sail/ Bright Crimson" color scheme of the Jordan 6 model.

The sneaker model was the second time Scott took a spin over AJ6, the first being an olive hue in 2019. The AJ6 "British Khaki" color scheme was launched via Nike and select retailers on April 30, 2021, at a retail price of $250.

The sneakers were launched accompanied by extra red laces and brown laces. The upper of the sneaker features two cargo pockets, one with a snap enclosure and another with a zip. Most of the upper is clad in khaki suede with hits of bright crimson. Currently, the sneaker can be availed at StockX for $294.

3) Air Jordan 6 "Reflections of a champion" - $263

This Air Jordan 6 makeover, dubbed the "Reflections of a champion" come clad in a "Reflect Silver/ Infrared/ Black" color scheme.

Most of the upper is clad in a grey hue, which has reflective properties and can shine in blackout. The grey upper contrasts with the red accents throughout the shoe. It also features black overlays and midsoles. The look is finished off with a translucent sole.

The shoe was released via Nike on June 6, 2019, at a retail price of $225. Currently, it can be availed for $263 via StockX.

4) Jordan 6 PSG "Paris-Saint Germain" - $250

cop sneakers @PiterJone Air Jordan 6 PSG

Color: Iron Grey/Infrared 23-Black

Style Code: CK1229-001



Release Date: July 2019

Release Date: July 2019
Price: $225

The Jordan brand collaborated with the French football club PSG to launch a brand-new colorway of the sneaker.

The sneaker comes clad in an "Iron Grey/ Infrared/ 23-Black" color scheme. The sneaker model features a dual-toned makeover, which is constructed out of nubuck material. The special edition shoe also features TPU around the heel pull tab and tongues.

The sneaker model has pops of infrared hues on the Jumpman emblem, lace toggles and flag label on the heel. The makeover was launched via Nike on August 10, 2019 at a retail price of $225. Currently, it can be availed on StockX for $250.

5) Air Jordan 6 "All-Star Chameleon" - $278

JuicedClothing @JuicedClothing Air Jordan 6 “Chameleon” “All Star”

Black/White

Release Date: February 16th, 2017

Style Code: 384664-101

Release Date: February 16th, 2017
Style Code: 384664-101 
Price: $225

This sneaker model features a chameleon-inspired design on an iridescent upper of sneakers.

The shoes come clad in a "Black/ Metallic Silver/ White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, which defines' the design from toe box to the collar. The midfoot features perforations, and the black makes up most of the upper.

The black upper is given an iridescent treatment, which reflects a mix of purple-blue-green undertone from various angles. The sneaker was released via Nike on February 17, 2012, at a retail price of $225. Currently it can be availed via StockX for $278.

Other than the aforementioned sneakers, many other colorways can be availed via StockX and other platforms. On the Nike site, a few colorways of Air Jordan 6, i.e. Cool Grey and Metallic Silver sneaker colorways, are also available.

