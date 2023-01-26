Jordan Brand x PSG Fourth 2022-23 kit: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

In celebration of the upcoming 2022–2023 season, Michael Jordan's namesake company, Jordan, has teamed up with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to release the club's fourth kit ever. The collaboration between the two began in 2018, and they have worked together frequently since then.

The dynamic duo's most recent partnership has resulted in a brand new Fourth Kit for the 2022-23 season, which is their tenth kit overall.

The Jordan label x Paris Saint Germain's fourth 2022-23 kit was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, PSG, and select retailers on January 23, 2023.

The newly released Jordan Brand x PSG Fourth 2022-23 kit is the 10th collaborative kit of the duo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ever since kick-starting their partnership back in 2018, the dynamic duo has worked together to launch multiple cleanest kits. The duo's previous collaborative efforts have been a huge success, for example, their 2021/22 home kit became an instant smash amongst fans.

The official site introduces the latest collaborative release as:

"With the new PSG strips, you can show your pride—at any time, anywhere. If you're going to the stadium on matchday or want to represent Les Parisiens in your own footie game, pick your favourites from the complete range of PSG shirts, jackets and hoodies.Choose authentic PSG shirts with Dri-FIT technology to keep you as comfortable as the pros."

A new look for Messi, Neymar, Mbappé & co. – Here's the PSG 2022-23 fourth jersey x Jordan.https://t.co/q64VjJzxjp

The latest fourth kit by the duo is designed by Michael Jordan's eponymous label. The Jordan brand's Jumpman insignia is highlighted on the jersey's right chest, which was unveiled at a friendly match against Christiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19, 2023, where the PSG squad unveiled the fourth kit.

The latest fourth kit by the duo was designed by Nike's latest Dri-FIT template and comes in a 'Black / Tour Yellow' color scheme. The official site introduces the fourth kit as:

"Our Match collection pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying technology to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch."

S1 Scott Maima Dimba @S1Dimba 🟡 PSG are rocking their new Jordan Brand fourth kit PSG are rocking their new Jordan Brand fourth kit ⚫🟡 https://t.co/jhjjyaQcsY

The base of the jersey comes in black with multiple yellow diagonal lines added to the back, front, and sleeves. The crew-neck collar is entirely black, whereas the branding logos are yellow.

A few items which can be availed on the official sites include:

1) Men's Stadium fourth, which can be availed at a retail price of $125.

2) Men's Match fourth, which can be availed at a retail price of $185.

3) Women's Stadium fourth, which can be availed at $125.

The fourth kit's design is inspired by the nightlife of Paris. One can avail of the new PSG kit and other items including track tops, shorts, and more via the official e-commerce sites of Nike and PSG, starting January 23, 2023.

The kit will be worn by the players again on January 29, 2023, in the Ligue 1 against Reims.

