Where to buy PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Jordan Brand is collaborating with the football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In recent years, the football club and Nike Inc.'s brand have been frequent collaborators. Each of the collaborators are at the top of their industry and they have worked on silhouettes such as AJ7 previously and now AJ5.

Following up on the previously launched collaboration, Clot x Air Jordan 5 Low is now getting dressed in a Parisian touch. The collaborative shoes are a part of the football club and Jordan's fall collection. According to media outlets Hypebeast and Sneakernews, the shoes are slated to be launched on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on SNKRS. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

More about the upcoming football club's PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low sneakers

Upcoming football club's PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the top tier football clubs, with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi becoming a part of the team, and their unique collaborations with the Jordan Brand since 2018. Now, continuing with their partnership, the duo are releasing a PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low makeover.

The upcoming Air Jordan 5 Low sneakers are dressed in the Pumice colorway, with a mostly tonal upper. The first look of the shoes was revealed by the sneaker leaker page, @solebyjc on May 2, 2022, and revealed that the color palette will be utilized for Fall 2022. The color scheme is a nod to the football club's 2022/23 summer season kits.

The sneakers come dressed in Pumice/Game Royal/Black/Plum/Eclipse/Bright Crimson colorways. Pumice is seen covering the tonal upper, which is accentuated by collaborative detailing.

The upper is constructed out of premium smooth leather, with icy translucent netting. The shoes appear standard in terms of construction, however, we do see a unique hit of the Paname treatment, which is seen over the tri-colored flaps, sitting right by the translucent netting.

The overall Pumice upper is accentuated with the hits of Black and Game royal. Black pops are seen over the midsole and tongues. The tongue tags feature the usual iconic Jumpman logo, clad in a Game Royal accent. The red, bright crimson-like color hits the lacelocks.

More hits of bright crimson/red are seen throughout the sneakers, with the red wax stamp seen on the heels and PSG team colors. More nods to the the Paris Saint-Germain team are given with the team logo stamped on the translucent heel outsole, and red wax seals.

The PSG logo featured on the French flag, which features an adorned "paname" inscription, which is a nickname for the city and a nod to the French flag. The insides of the tongues feature an "ICI C'EST PARIS" inscription. More nods to the French flag can be seen on the aglets.

The shoes feature a black midsole, which features a maroon concrete hued imprint of the flames. The frosty outsole, featuring the PSG logo, finishes off the look. The shoes come accompanied by special custom packaging along with matching apparel, which is yet to be revealed.

The shoes are expected to be released at SNKRS and select retailers on September 3, 2022 for a retail price of $200.

