BTS’ Jung Kook joins Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the Top 5 most mentioned celebrities during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

BTS’ Jung Kook joins football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the top 5 most-mentioned celebrities during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to the data by Netbase Quid, the Dreamers’ singer is the only non-athlete in the top five in its list of most-mentioned celebrities during the World Cup.

2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi topped the list, followed by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and France’s rising star Kylian Mbappe, while BTS’ Jungkook secured the fourth spot, and Brazil’s Neymar ranked fifth.

BTS’ youngest member became the first Korean and Asian artist to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. The idol performed the song Dreamers alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi, who is also featured on the list at number six.

ARMYs are thrilled to see BTS’ Jung Kook featuring alongside football legends Messi and Ronaldo

According to NetBase Quid, popular social media analysis, consumer market information platform in United States, Jungkook is the #4 Most Mentioned Person on Social Media during 2022 Qatar World Cup, ranked among big names such as Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar etc...

BTS’ Jung Kook's FIFA World Cup anthem Dreamers, a motivational song, combines sportsmanship spirit with football fever, while the inspiring lyrics explore dreams, hope, and unity among people owing to their shared love for the game, irrespective of gender and nationality.

The Euphoria singer reached Qatar a couple of days prior to the ceremony in order to practice his dance steps, rehearse for the performance, and even film the official music video. Hence, it came as no surprise to ARMYs that BTS’ Jung Kook became one of the most-talked about celebrities throughout the World Cup campaign.

Even though BTS’ youngest member only performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his impact stayed strong for its entire duration. Consequently, the idol featured alongside football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the most talked about celebrities on social media during the World Cup. He is also the only Asian and non-footballer to feature in the top 5 of the list.

Proud ARMYs took to social media to react to BTS’ Jung Kook’s amazing achievement:

When Dreamers was originally released on global music streaming platforms, it powered through global iTunes music charts in at least 102 countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy, among others.

Additionally, the song also hit number one on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States in just two hours and 11 minutes, setting a new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to achieve this feat.

BTS’ Jung Kook’s Dreamers also debuted with 4.8 million streams on Spotify's Global Chart, surpassing his previous collab track Stay Alive feat SUGA.

BTS’ Jung Kook’s song Dreamers is a favorite among international football players

Jung Kook’s song Dreamers, in collaboration with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, is truly proving to be a song for the times based on its popularity on social media. It also seems that the song has become a favorite among international football players like Brazil’s Ricardo Kaká.

After Argentina won the World Cup after a 36-year-long wait, former football legends took to their Instagram to congratulate Messi and his team. While making posts and reels, they used Jung Kook’s song Dreamers as the main song.

Brazil’s former captain Ricardo Kaká, legendary Italian footballer Alessandro Del Piero, Portugal’s popular player Pepe, and Saudi footballer Abdul Rahman Al Aboud used the song Dreamers on their personal social media.

Not only that, Cristiano Ronaldo and Korea’s captain Son Heung-min liked the reels and edits featuring Jung Kook’s Dreamers on Instagram and TikTok.

