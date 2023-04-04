5 best Air Jordan 37 colorways released so far

Air Jordan is a brand that has revolutionized the sneaker industry and culture for over three decades. Since its debut in 1985, Air Jordan has released 37 signature models for athletes and fans, each representing a different chapter in the legacy of Michael Jordan and his successors. Air Jordan 37 is the latest addition to the series.

It combines innovation, performance, and style in a way that honors the past and embraces the future. The Air Jordan 37 is designed to meet the needs of today's basketball players, who are more versatile, explosive, and creative than ever before.

The shoe features a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit that covers the entire footbed with no extraneous material above or below, providing maximum responsiveness and comfort.

The shoe has a new Eclipse Plate 3.0 technology that enhances stability and support, and a Lenoweave upper that uses a yarn called Arkema. This creates a breathable and durable structure. The shoe also draws inspiration from the AJ 7, which marked its 30th anniversary in 2022.

The advanced shoe has been introduced in multiple new colorways so far, not only under GRs, but also in collaborations with big names like Naruto, Zion Williamson, and UNDEFEATED.

Naruto x Air Jordan 37 and four widely loved other colorways of AJ 37 shoes released so far

1) Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Borders'

This shoe was released on September 15, 2022, at $185 for men and $140 for grade school sizes. It was the inaugural colorway of the latest signature silhouette of the Jordan Brand's numbered series. It was sold by the SNKRS app and a slew of other Jordan Brand-associated retail shops.

The shoe features a black and white upper with multicolored accents inspired by different cultures and regions. It also has a new Eclipse Plate 3.0 technology that provides stability and responsiveness, as well as a Zoom Air Strobel unit that offers bounce and comfort.

2) Naruto x Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 37 'Rasengan'

The Naruto x Zion Williamson x AJ 37 'Rasengan' shoes were launched on February 20, 2023. The shoes went on sale for $205 at select Nike, SNKRS, and Jordan Brand retailers worldwide for men's sizes.

The shoe has a blue and orange upper with Naruto-themed graphics and logos, such as the Rasengan, a powerful energy ball technique used by Naruto. The shoe also has Zion's signature on the heel and his logo on the tongue.

3) UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 37 'Olive Green'

The UNDEFEATED x AJ 37 "Oil Green" variant was first introduced on December 23, 2022, via UNDEFEATED with a wider release on December 29, 2022. It was dropped via the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide, both in-store and online. These shoes were offered in men's sizing with a retail price set of $200.

The shoe has an olive green upper with orange and black accents, as well as UNDEFEATED's logo on the tongue and heels The shoe also has a removable zipper shroud that covers the laces and adds a military-inspired look.

4) Air Jordan 37 Low 'Bred'

On March 30, 2023, Nike and a few Jordan Brand online and offline stores, introduced the AJ 37 Low "Bred" edition. The selling price was set at $185 for a pair in men's sizing.

The shoe has a black and red upper with white midsole and outsole, as well as the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel. The shoe also has a leather toe cap that adds durability and style.

5) Air Jordan 37 'Bordeaux'

On January 5, 2023, Nike and a few Jordan Brand shops began selling the AJ 37 "Bordeaux" colorway. The retail price was set at $185 for each pair and was available in men's sizes.

The shoe has a burgundy upper with black and white details, as well as a metallic silver Jumpman logo on the tongue. The shoe also has a carbon fiber shank at the midfoot that enhances stability and support.

These were five of the best hues of the AJ 37 that the Swoosh has so far released. Interested fans can find these shoes in the online Nike stores and other Jordan Brand Merchants. The shoes can also be found at resellers like StockX and GOAT.

Poll : 0 votes