5 upcoming Air Jordan 2 sneaker releases of 2023

Air Jordan 2 is Michael Jordan's second signature model. The shoe was released in 1986, following the success of the Air Jordan 1. It was designed by Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, who also worked on Air Jordan 1.

The Air Jordan 2 was unique in many ways, as it was the first Air Jordan to be made in Italy, the first to feature a full-length Air unit, and the first to have no Nike branding on the upper. The shoe was also inspired by luxury and elegance, as it had a smooth leather upper with faux lizard skin and a Wings logo on the tongue.

The shoe was worn by Michael Jordan during his second season in the NBA, where he averaged 37.1 points per game and won his first scoring title. It was also worn by other NBA stars, such as Isiah Thomas and Dominique Wilkins. The shoe has been retroed several times since its original release, with various colorways and collaborations.

The silhouette is also set to be released in 2023, with new and classic colorways that celebrate the legacy and influence of Michael Jordan. If you want to learn more about the upcoming colorways, scroll down for the five best-planned releases of 2023.

Air Jordan "Fire Red" and four other upcoming Air Jordan 2 shoe releases of 2023 to watch out for

1) Air Jordan 2 Retro “Neutral Gray”

The shoe has a white leather top with suede accents on the medial and lateral reinforcements and Neutral Gray throughout the sneaker. A white midsole, black and Neutral Gray outer sole unit, and Neutral Gray trim are expected on the wings, logo, piping, lining, and heel tab.

On May 6, 2023, the Air Jordan 2 Retro "Neutral Gray" is anticipated to be released via SNKRS and at a few select shops for $185.

2) Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Atmosphere”

Nice Drops @nicedrops Air Jordan 2 Low "Seersucker"

April 8 ($150) Air Jordan 2 Low "Seersucker"April 8 ($150) https://t.co/ZntYYcVmmG

The sneaker's soft pink top, which looks like gingham, is ideal for spring. With the rubberized heel pad, the Jordan Brand amps up the pink color, which develops into a Pale Vanilla heel and matching sockliner.

The tongue's Air Jordan logo and further Pale Vanilla details can be seen on the trim and eyelets too. A light Photon Dust outsole and a white midsole with complementing laces complete the sneaker.

On April 8, 2023, the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere" is projected to be released. The estimated retail cost is $150.

3) Air Jordan 2 Low "Fire Red"

On November 18, 2023, the Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red" colorway will go on sale at a few online and brick-and-mortar locations as well as through Nike SNKRS. The retail cost for a full family is as follows: $175 for men, $140 for grade school, $85 for preschool, and $65 for toddlers.

An all-leather build combines touches of silky and faux snakeskin across its top coupled with TPU overlays down the heel, taking on the iconic construction that the formerly Italian-manufactured style is known for. The midfoot overlay's pipework and the Nike logo on the heel tab are both trimmed in fir green, keeping with the usual white and red color pattern.

Perforated features around the toe and midfoot, TPU eyestays, a Jordan Wings logo prominently displayed on the tongue, and other standard details can be seen throughout the primarily white sneaker. The upper is complete with red accents on the sockliner and heel, and the colorway is finished off with a sail midsole and a rubber outsole in gray and red.

4) Air Jordan 2 Low "Mauve"

The women's-only colorway of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Mauve" will go on sale for $175 per pair on November 2, 2023. The Nike SNKRS app and numerous other Jordan Brand retailers will both sell these shoes in-person and online.

This AJ-2 model appears in full-leather black with purple accents on the sides and more purple trim on the heels as well as the sides. The sail midsoles sit on a black and purple sole, the tongue and the heels. Nike and Jordan markings are all present across the silhouette.

5) Air Jordan 2 "Varsity Royal"

The silhouette is presented with a foundation of white leather and black accents on the uppers with Royal Blue details on the tongue, heel caps, and sock lining. The iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem on the tongue is one of the recurring design elements.

On August 10, 2023, the women's exclusive colorway will start selling the AJ-2 Low "Varsity Royal" for $150 per pair. These shoes will be sold online as well as at the physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other Jordan Brand retailers.

These were the five best Air Jordan 2 colorways you can add to your wardrobe this year. If you're absolutely interested in getting your hands on any of the aforementioned variants, you can get the SNKRS app to receive instant updates on their launch.

Poll : 0 votes