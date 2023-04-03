DJ Clark Kent x Nike Air Force 1 Low “#TheLIST” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 shoes are more than just footwear. They are a form of expression, a symbol of culture, and a source of passion for many people. Among sneaker enthusiasts, some have access to the most coveted and exclusive AF1 releases, thanks to their connections, influence, and reputation.

One of them is DJ Clark Kent, a prolific artist and collector who has worked with Nike on several collaborations over the years. His latest creation is the DJ Clark Kent x Nike Air Force 1 Low "#TheList", a pair of shoes that celebrates his friendship with fellow sneaker lover Abdul and their shared love of sneakers.

The shoes are packed with details and references that reflect their personal stories and preferences, as well as their status as insiders in the sneaker world.

The newly surfaced DJ Clark Kent x Nike Air Force 1 Low "#TheList" shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves in limited quantities sometime in the next few weeks. Stick around for official launch dates and pricing details of the shoes, as they are currently kept under wraps by the partnering entities.

DJ Clark Kent x Nike Air Force 1 Low “#TheLIST” shoes are covered in multicolored overlays

Here's a detailed look at the anticipated collab sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

DJ Clark Kent is a renowned artist and sneaker collector who has collaborated with Nike on several occasions, including the "112 Pack" and the Scarr's Pizza x Air Force 1 Low. His latest creation is the DJ Clark Kent x Air Force 1 Low "#TheList", which commemorates his friendship with fellow sneaker enthusiast Abdul and their access to exclusive releases.

The DJ Clark Kent x Nike Air Force 1 Low "#TheList" is a pair of shoes that showcases the creativity and personalities of DJ Clark Kent and his friend Abdul. The shoes are based on the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.

The shoes feature a multicolored pebbled leather upper that gives them a textured and vibrant look. The upper is adorned with mini Swooshes on the lateral sides, as well as "FRIENDS" and "FAMILY" text on the heels of the left and right shoes, respectively.

The heel tabs are embroidered with "GOD's FAVORITE" in white, a reference to DJ Clark Kent's nickname. The shoes are mismatched, with the left shoe having a blue sockliner and his logo on the lateral side, and the right shoe having a red sockliner and "#TheLIST" text on the lateral side.

The sockliners also have the names Clark, Abdul, Magdi, and All Day printed on them, representing the four friends who make up "#TheList". The shoes are completed with a classic white midsole and a gum outsole that add a touch of contrast and durability.

The pair reflects the friendship, style, and influence of DJ Clark Kent and Abdul, as well as their love of sneakers.

Keep an eye out for the potential DJ Clark x Nike Air Force 1 Low “#TheList” shoes that are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. For further official alerts on this collab shoe, you can sign up on the brand’s web page or download the SNKRS app.

