5 most expensive Reebok sneakers of all time

Reebok initially started out as a maker of running shoes before becoming well-known for its aerobic gear and women's fitness line. Since then, the label experienced rapid growth before it fell behind other companies like Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon.

Although its inability to keep up with rival companies' growth and cult status may cause customers to doubt the caliber of its goods, that's not exactly the case. The brand has made some of the finest sneakers available to the trainer community. One of the most well-known shoe lines is still the DMX series, which has contemporary iterations from athletes like Pyer Moss and Cottweiler.

Additionally, the footwear label has debuted a number of trainers that are made exclusively for the athlete, which is how the brand established themselves for having some of the most expensive Reebok sneakers in the world.

The Reebok Insta Pump Fury and 4 other most expensive Reebok sneakers of all time

1) Shaq Attaq

The significance of Shaquille O'Neal's return to the Reebok squad along with his entry into the NBA and signing with the company 20 years ago is of no surprise. Aside from the fact that Shaq Attaq was never re-released, the shoe became one of the most sought-after trainers to be ever made. The Shaq Attaq has appeared in movies, computer games, Pepsi commercials, basketball trading cards, and more, which speaks volumes of its popularity.

The Shaq Attaq was a formidable combo. The sneakers stand for everything the 1990s were known for. In addition, these trainers were a welcome change from what Nike was providing, including an Orlando Magic chromatic with a pump attached to the tongue. The footwear revived the Shaq Attaq brand in 2013 after seeing the appeal of throwback trainers.

These shoes are available at select retail sites at a price ranging from $150 to $500.

2) Insta Pump Fury

Reebok Insta Pump Fury OG

Reebok's Pump technology was initially introduced in 1994 with the Instapump Fury, a traditional running shoe. The Instapump Fury, possibly the brand's most well-known running model ever, is distinguished by its cut-out upper, aggressive styling, and laceless fit technology. It has also been produced in desired collaboration editions with brands like BAPE and Vetements.

This Insta Pump Fury, created by clothing company Vetements, makes for the most expensive pair of sneakers. The shoe costs $638 at Matches Fashion and is the most recent in the line of Reebok and Vetements collaborative footwear.

3) Answer IV

Answer IV was Allen Iverson's sixth trademark shoe by the brand and accompanied him on his journey to the regular season MVP in 2001 and his appearance in the NBA Finals. The model currently comes with blended touches of "Flash Red" with its original "Core Black" color scheme. The supple leather effort is back again, featuring a jet-black upper highlighted by greyscale tones that reach the tongue's branded trim and DMX cushioning system.

The tongue tabs, midfoot shank, and the 3 in Iverson's brand's emblem are highlighted with swatches of dark maroon, while the lace loops are rooted in a sharp contrast of white. In addition to Iverson's visage on the midsole plate and the model's recognizable embellishments, a unique image of his "Only The Strong Survive" tattoo is applied to the insoles.

These sneakers are available for varying prices ranging from $120 to $300, depending on the colorway and edition of this rotation at select retail sites and the official Reebok retail sites.

4) Shaqnosis

One of the most unique sneakers in Reebok's 60+ year history is the Shaqnosis, a hypnotic, high-top sneaker developed for Shaquille O'Neal in 1995 and worn by the basketball legend throughout 1996.

The sneakers are Hexalite-cushioned that represents a critical period in sneaker history when sportswear companies pushed the boundaries of fashion technology in their quest to develop the perfect basketball trainer.

The Shaqnosis is available in different colourways for sneakerheads. However, some rotations of the Shaqnosis have been introduced at prices ranging from $100 to $300.

5) MAISON MARGIELA X Reebok classic leather DQ

High fashion and athletic collaborations are currently all the rage, but Maison Margiela x Reebok distinguishes apart from the crowd. The footwear brand's practical approach to design meets Margiela's avant-garde sensibilities to produce amazing shapes like the Classic Leather DQ.

Furthermore, John Galliano's shoe reinvents the brand's iconic silhouette by drawing inspiration from the French fashion house's preference for the décortiqué approach to design and tabi footwear.

The Maison Margiela x Reebok classic leather DQ retails for more than $400 at the select retail site.

