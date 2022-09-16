What are Reebok Shaq Attaqs? All you need to know about Shaquille O'Neal's signature shoe

In Shaquille O'Neal's rookie season in the NBA, he was able to secure a shoe deal with Reebok. This was a feat that not too many rookies accomplished during his era.

Originally released in 1992, Shaq Attaq arrived just in time for O'Neal's Rookie of the Year-winning debut campaign with the Orlando Magic. The shoes featured Reebok's top technology at the time, which included a custom-fit Pump integration.

They were initially released in a white, black, and azure blue hue, which was appropriate for the squad.

After quite some time, Shaq Attaqs were no longer available for retail. Then came the signature shoe's 25th anniversary back in 2017. Reebok put O'Neal's rookie shoes back on their shelves for the entirety of that year.

It seems that Reebok is planning to do the same thing for Shaq Attaq's 30th anniversary. The OG-styled Reebok Shaq Attaq will return on Sept. 23. Shaq's signature shoes will be available on reebok.com, Snipes, The Athlete’s Foot, and other select retailers. This year’s release is priced at $180.

SoleSavy @SoleSavy



Read: Reebok is celebrating 30 years of the Big Diesel with a release of the iconic Reebok Shaq Attaq next week.Read: solesavy.com/reebok-shaq-at… Reebok is celebrating 30 years of the Big Diesel with a release of the iconic Reebok Shaq Attaq next week. Read: solesavy.com/reebok-shaq-at… https://t.co/POBREvHmla

Shaquille O'Neal's rookie season

Rookie Shaquille O'Neal

The difference between basketball today and back then is how many talented players there are. During the 90s, although there were many notable players, only a select few were special. One of these players happened to be Shaquille O'Neal.

During his time at LSU, Shaq averaged a double-double in college basketball. He dominated the paint, averaging 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and an efficient 61% FG. It was difficult to stop a 7-foot-1 giant who would just dunk on his opponents anytime he pleased.

Shaquille O'Neal's accomplishments as a college player immediately put the basketball world on notice. He entered the 1992 NBA draft where he came out as the top pick of his batch. Not only that, Reebok also offered the big diesel a shoe deal that would come out just in time for the 1992 - 1993 season.

Playing for the Orlando Magic, O'Neal was ready to prove that he deserved all the recognition he received. Big Diesel put up insane numbers for a rookie. He averaged 23.4 points on 56.2% shooting, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.

These scary figures helped him win the Rookie of the Year award. Shaq was also the first rookie since Michael Jordan to be voted as an All-Star starter in his rookie season.

Without a doubt, Shaq lived up to his signature shoe name, Shaq Attaq. He shattered a handful of backboards, erased almost any shot he could, and dominated the paint. In Shaq's words, can you dig it?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe