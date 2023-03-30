5 best Nike SB Dunk collabs of all time

The Nike SB Dunk line, which has been around for a while now, is currently being refashioned as a result of Nike's aggressive efforts to advance its SB brand. Several other factors have also contributed to its rebirth, including the adoption of the silhouette by streetwear giants like Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh as well as the cyclical nature of fashion.

Once a basketball shoe that was targeted at collegiate athletes, the Nike Dunk made its debut in 1985. However, things started to change in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Nike SB took the silhouette and made it its own.

Many Nike SB Dunk sneakers have been introduced to the sneaker world in varying colorways and designs, with the launch of some being celebrated as revolutionary Nike moments in the sneaker world. Additionally, the collaboration of Nike SB Dunk sneakers with different brands and celebrities has given the world some of the most amazing kicks that sneakerheads swear by.

The Soulland x Nike SB Dunk High FRI.day Pt 2 and four other best Nike SB Dunk collabs of all time

1) Nike SB Dunk Low x StrangeLove Skateboards

The number of collaborations in the Nike SB division is rapidly increasing, particularly for their well-known Dunk silhouette, which has just switched gears for a low-top release with Strangelove Skateboards, following a high-profile makeover made by Paul Rodriguez.

The shoes are a tribute to the company's founder, Sean Cliver, who loved skating and graphics. They also represent the designer's "Nike envy," which stems from his memories of growing up without access to the newest Swoosh styles.

The Valentine's Day collaboration couldn't have made more sense given that he previously worked on past SB designs, such as the Dunk Low Quickstrike in 2014 honoring the 10-year anniversary of Disposable: A History of Skateboard Art, as well as the cheeky-yet-romantic artistic features of the California-based label.

These Nike SB Dunk Lows are engineered with a blend of luxury velvet and suede textures and are painted in festive red and pink tones. They place a strong emphasis on excellent materialization.

This version is embellished with skull-faced heart embroidery on the back laterals, the imprint's name on the tongue, and insole graphics featuring skeletal cupids and a skateboard entwined with a ribbon rose. All of these details reflect the brand's interpretation of the "lovestruck" attitude. Meanwhile, the forefoot and heel areas of the outsole introduce heart-shaped confetti.

This Nike SB Dunk sneaker is available for $100 at select and official Nike retail sites.

2) Nike SB Dunk Low x Travis Scott

Bestoffshoes @bestoffshoes Nike SB « Dunk Low x Travis Scott » Nike SB « Dunk Low x Travis Scott » https://t.co/V8efu9L61Y

Travis Scott, a Houston native and arguably the most significant trainer of this age, is on the list of Nike and Jordan models he has had the chance to work on.

Based on his footwear's considerable growth in 2019, La Flame ushered in the new decade with a Dunk Low partnership with Nike SB. Given that the gifted rapper has frequently shown his love for the skating community by donning a number of classic SB hues in recent years, it was only a matter of time before Beaverton collaborated with him.

The colors, patterns, and materials used in the silhouette express Scott's grungy aesthetics and design language. Most uppers are in khaki tones with deep navy corduroy overlays wrapped in bandana patterns, while mismatched black and pink swoosh logos were added, along with tartan plaid accents in the mid-foot panels. Changed elements include the laces, which are made of rope-like materials, and the tongue branding, which pays homage to his budding Cactus Jack label.

This Nike Dunk collab sneaker is available for $180 at the official Nike store and select retail sites.

3) Nike SB Dunk High FRI.day Pt 2 x Soulland

Shtreetwear @Shtreetwear Soulland x Nike SB Dunk High Soulland x Nike SB Dunk High https://t.co/zCNz8QMD6g

In honor of Friday night, Nike and the Danish menswear company Soulland joined hands once more to create a follow-up to create a follow-up to their debut collaboration. This second collection, known as the "FRI.day part 0.2" Collection, includes the Nike Dunk Low, Nike Dunk High, and complementary clothing.

With this version, Soulland deconstructs the current components of the trainer's design and adds a few distinctive touches to give it its twist, drawing inspiration from the well acclaimed OFF WHITE "The Ten" collection. For instance, the company applied blue accents to the entire range and spelt out "FRI" and ".day" on the heel tab of the black Dunk Low.

This Nike collab sneaker retails for varying prices on the official Nike retail site and other retailers.

4) Nike SB Dunk Low x SBTG

The SBTG Dunks, designed by renowned Singaporean artist and sneaker customizer SBTG, are incredibly detailed, with artwork visible on the toes and side panels.

The dark color scheme of the SBTG Dunks complements the gold swoosh nicely as well. Similar to the Golf Dunks, the pair features a lace flap with the SBTG skull and crossbones logo. In addition, the SBTG logo, which matches the red lining, is stitched red on the toe to complete the trainer.

This Nike sneaker retails for varying prices at select and official Nike retail sites.

5) Nike SB Dunk Low x Why So Sad?

Professional skateboarder John Rattray has spent the last few years investing his time in creating "Why So Sad?" a fundraising campaign that aims to raise awareness and maintain an open dialogue on mental health. With Nike's assistance, Rattray is now promoting his cause by working with them on a Nike Dunk Low.

According to Rattray's online writing collection, The Predatory Bird, several items of commerce with bird-themed images have been created as part of the fundraising effort.

Here, it is depicted on a skateboard down the right sock liner and riding a bicycle across the heel, the latter of which is the opposite of the usual co-branding. The words "WHY SO SAD?" are printed on the rear of the tongue and are accompanied by a series of question marks repeated on the heel tab and the aglets.

The Nike SB Dunk Low x Why So Sad? is available for $120 at select and official Nike retail sites.

These are the five best Nike SB Dunk sneaker collabs of all time. Let us know which collab sneakers you have stacked on your shelf in the comment section.

