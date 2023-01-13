5 best Nike Valentine-themed  Shoes of All Time

Nike Valentine-themed sneakers stand out from the contemporary modern and creative designs used while creating the general silhouettes.

Sneakerheads categorize most Nike sneakers for their edgy designs and out-of-the-box technology used in their innovation. However, some sneaker rotations are introduced occasionally, especially during festive seasons. One of the seasons is Valentine's Season, which tugs at the heartstrings of even sneaker lovers.

This is where Nike Valentine themed sneakers come into the picture, with dreamy rose-tinted design visions by the American footwear giant.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Valentines Day” and Four Other Nike Valentine-themed Sneakers of All Time

1) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentines Day” (2020)

Every sneakerhead is aware that Nike usually goes all out for Valentine's Day. The brand has made sure to show the sneaker community its love ever since it first began its Valentine's Day footwear campaign. The Air Force 1 is one of the most well-known Nike Valentine's Day shoes. Since more than 15 years ago, Nike issued a Valentine's Day-themed Air Force 1 each in February. Fortunately, 2023 seems to be the same, although one of our all-time favorites for sneakerheads is from 2020.

A straightforward yet effective Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" was released by Nike in 2020. This Nike Valentine-themed sneaker's delicate pink leather upper was nicely offset by a black Swoosh and tongue tag in the same color. A sleek black sole unit and a clean white midsole enabled the upper to speak for itself. Another observable novelty is the heart-dotted "I" in "Nike" on the heel tab.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentines Day” was originally released for $90 and is currently available for sneakerheads at varying prices at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Air Max 95 “Valetines Day” (2004)

The February week of Valentine's wouldn't be complete without a Valentine’s Day-themed Nike Valentine-themed sneaker like the Nike Air Max. Around Valentine's Day in the past, Nike has consistently released some amazing pairs, ranging from Air Max to Air Force and nearly every pair in between. There have been some that are absolutely outstanding Valentine's Day footwear, though some have been better than others. One such occurrence is the vivid Nike Air Max 95 "Valentine's Day" that was released in 2004.

This Air Max 95 "Valentine's Day" has been discontinued as a women's exclusive and is a terrific pair. This Nike Valentine-themed shoe's upper is made of vivid red suede, and there are white embellishments all over it. Red air units and a matching red sole are added to the white midsole. However, a significant component of this AM95 is the details. The customary Air Max 95 tongue tag has been swapped out for a love heart.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Valetines Day” retails for $135 at select retail sites and other retailers.

3) Emotionally Unavailable x Nike Air Force 1 High (2019)

Emotionally Unavailable is one of those labels that "if you know, you know" when it comes to underground businesses. Despite beginning as a lighthearted experiment, Emotionally Available, founded in 2014 by Edison Chen and Kybum Lee of CLOT, has gathered a large following. However, when it came to 2019, both creative seized the chance that had been offered. A limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 collaboration was then made available.

The EA x Air Force 1 was loosely modeled on the Nike Vandal and had a red canvas foundation with a pink chenille swoosh as an accent. There was also a white strap that said "E.U AIR" and matched the marking on the tongue. The detachable zip-up lace portion concealed a set of plain white laces. These are some of the best Valentine's Day Air Force 1s available, with a red sole and a white midsole.

These Nike Valentine-themed sneakers are available for $160 at select retail sites and other retailers.

4) Strangelove Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low (2020)

The Nike SB Dunk has made a strong comeback in the last two years. Famous sneakerheads like Travis Scott have played a crucial role in ensuring that the SB Dunk receives the recognition it merits. One of the most important sneakers in history, the Nike SB Dunk is engrained in culture. Nike has been steadily reintroducing both previous favorites and possibly future classics since the start of the current decade. One such collaboration was the Nike SB Dunk x Strangelove Skateboards.

The Strangelove SB Dunks, released in early 2020, immediately rose to the top of the year's most coveted pairs. Strangelove Skateboards’ creation of Sean Cliver is all about breaking down barriers. The original Nike Dunk from Strangelove Skateboards, which capitalised on the name's romantic meaning, was a huge hit in the sneaker community. Crushed pink velvet and similarly seductive colours combine to make one of the greatest Valentine's Day Nike shoes ever made.

These sneakerhead’s beloved Nike Valentine-themed sneakers are available for $100 at some retail sites and the official Swoosh retail site.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 QS Valentine's Day “Love Letter” (2021)

The Valentine's Day Air Force 1 has a straightforward design that has an all-white upper with a gushing red heart and a pendant-style border on the heel. You may have already seen it during the love festival of 2021. The pink suede upper and bright red leather swoosh on this AF1 gives them a little bit of distinction, but what truly sets them apart is the quirky tongue label, which also pays homage to perhaps the finest Nike Valentine-themed shoe ever manufactured.

Furthermore, by depressing the button, you can actually open the tongue, showing "True Love Since '82" on the right sneaker and a pink heart with a swoosh on the opposite side.

These lovely Nike Valentine-themed sneakers retail for $130 at the official Swoosh retail site and other retailers.

These are the top five Nike Valentine-themed sneakers of all time for sneaker lovers. Let us know in the comment section which sneakers you choose to don your feet this Valentine's.

