4 best Nike x Travis Scott sneaker collabs of all time

Nike and rappers have shared a long history together, and one of the best examples of that is Travis Scott. The swoosh label join forces with hip-hop artists considered dominating pop-culture, while the rappers also receive more fame from the collab.

To bring together two of the most essential parts of life, music and sports, Nike has often collaborated with hip-hop artists including DJ Khaled, Drake, Travis Scott and Eminem. Fans emulate the fashion choices of their stars by purchasing these sneakers.

In the last few decades, hip-hop artists, especially rappers, have had a huge influence on sneaker culture, leading to the popularization of many swoosh labels' sneaker models. The collaborations between Travis Scott and Nike have always recieved high praise from fans, and their launches go for high reselling prices, including at sites like StockX.

Other than concentrating on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan collabs, we have highlighted four best releases from the Travis Scott x Nike collabs, which features the swoosh label's individually owned sneaker models.

Top Travis Scott x Nike sneaker collabs

Here are the top four:

1) Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low

Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

La Flame collaborated with the swoosh label and the iconic gaming brand to launch a neutral yet coll colorway of the 1985-debuted Dunk sneaker model.

The iconic triad, whose name still shakes the sneaker industry, collaborated with each other in December 2021 to launch a new iteration of the Dunk Low silhouette. The silhouette received a limited launch for friends and family.

The Dunk Low sneakers came clad in light blue pastel hues, gray overlays and a brown reversed swoosh. The PS5 detailing is added over the heels, and Sony PlayStation logos are added on the outsoles. The shoes can be purchased at the reseller site of StockX for more than $9000.

2) Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Regular Box"

The dynamic duo prepared a classic makeover of the SB Dunk Low sneaker model, which is clad in a Black / Parachute Beige / Petra Brown colorway. The sneakers' uppers are mostly covered in khaki tone with overlays covered in deep navy hues.

The most prominent feature of the shoe is that the deep navy-hued overlays are adorned with bandana patterns, which are followed by mismatching pink and black iconic swoosh logos on the shoes.The sneakers accentuate tartan plaid patterns emblazoned on the mid-foot panels.

The shoe features a tearaway upper canvas, which reveals the camo pattern in a woody style, a common aesthetic of Travis Scott x Nike collabs.The shoe colorway is known as Regular Box and was released on February 29, 2020, for a retail price of $150. The shoe resells for $1800 on StockX.

3) Travis Scott x Nike "AF1-100"

Travis Scott x Nike "AF1-100" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dynamic duo collaborated in 2017 to release a brand-new makeover of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model.

The duo prepared a minimalistic yet eye-catching makeover of the sneaker model, which came clad in a monochromatic white hue. The shoe was released on February 12, 2017 for a retail price of $150. The site introduces the sneaker model:

"For the most part, Travis Scott's AF-1 is subtle. On stage, the icon shines bright, reflecting all the hustle and hard work he's dedicated to his craft. His exuberant energy comes through in the form of multi-colour reflective detailing"

The shoe features reflective removable swoosh logos and is accompanied by accessories like velcro swoosh packs, velcro lace covers, "diamond" grilled lace dubraes and branded board of Travis Scott. The shoe resells for around $2276 at StockX.

4) Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 "Cactus Jack"

Sneaker Assist @SneakerAssist



The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 releases tomorrow via SNKRS APP @ 10:00 AM EST ReminderThe Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 releases tomorrow via SNKRS APP @ 10:00 AM EST Reminder 🌵 The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 releases tomorrow via SNKRS APP @ 10:00 AM EST https://t.co/6IrWr8qf45

The duo collaborated for yet another take on the Air Force 1 sneaker model, which was named "Cactus Jack."

The shoe comes clad in a "Multi Color / Muted Bronze / Fossil" colorway. The sneaker featured multiple never-seen-before details, including a heavy brass zipper acts as a detachable lace cover. The site introduces the sneaker model:

"Travis Scott's style and creative aesthetic can be traced back to his life in Houston. With the AF-1 Travis Scott, he pays homage to the community that helped cultivate his hustle and the creativity inspired by his trips to Astroworld."

The shoe features multiple patchworks. Branding details are added with Cactus Jack insignias. The look is finished off with a sail midsole and gum rubber outsole. The shoe was launched on November 16, 2019 for $160. Currently, the shoe resells for $500 at StockX.

Other than the four aformentioned sneaker models, the duo has also worked to create makeover of Air Max and Air Trainer sneaker models.

