Where to buy Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike's sub-label, Nike SB, is collaborating with John Rattray's mental health fundraising initiative label, Why So Sad?, for a makeover of the SB Dunk Low silhouette. Scottish pro skater John Rattray has been raising awareness for mental health issues through his initiative, Why So Sad? since 2017.

The upcoming collaboration from the duo further highlights the cause of the label and the importance of mental health. This season, the swoosh label and its skateboarding sub-brand have elected to show Rattray support by collaborating with him for a sneaker collection. The kicks will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS. Involved labels haven't announced any official release information yet.

More about the upcoming Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers for mental-health awareness

Upcoming Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers for mental-health awareness (Image via Sportskeeda)

Scottish professional skateboarder John Rattray dedicated his time to building the 'Why So Sad?' initiative to raise awareness and maintain conversations around mental health. The pro-skater started the initivate after losing his friend Ben Raemers and his sister Katrina Rattray to suicide.

Now, helping Rattray spread the word to more people and bring his mission to a greater stage, the swoosh label is spreading word of mouth via a collab.

The sneakers' upper base is constructed out of smooth leather materials, whereas the base is accented with suede material overlays. The uppers are dressed in two-tone shades, which are predominantly blue.

Various shades of blue spruce up the upper panels, with the base accenting light sky blue-esque shades and overlays clad in navy blue-esque shades. A mash-up of colors is given with the addition of pops of orange accent over the heels and tongues of the sneakers.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2022 Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro official images! 🦅🛹 2022 Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro official images! 🦅🛹 https://t.co/9TXeQsM1yv

The iconic swoosh logos, which initially seem ordinary from the outside, are not so ordinary as they gradually shift color from wear. Originally clad in a dark navy blue shade, the wear away of the sneakers will reveal a yellow layered-color underneath the sneakers from the wear away. This yellow color change is possibly a representation of a person and how they often hide their depression and the deterioration of their mental health.

The most significant detailing over the design elements of the kicks is the feature of The Predatory Bird. Often seen over Rattray's online assemblage of writings, The Predatory Bird is one of the signature icons of the pro skater that has appeared multiple times over merchandise releases from his brand.

The fundraising mission has produced many pieces of merchandise, which often depict the bird performing various activities. In this iteration of the Dunk Low, the fowl figure is seen riding around on a bicycle. The bicycle riding bird's logo is featured on the lateral heel area of the sneakers, whereas, on the right shoe, the sockliners show the bird riding a skateboard.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr



Photo: Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low first look. Releasing 2022, retailing for $110 dollars, style code DX5549-400.Photo: @k9_itsiant Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low first look. Releasing 2022, retailing for $110 dollars, style code DX5549-400.Photo: @k9_itsiant https://t.co/dkreYwJFsA

The latter arrives in a mis-matched pattern, with the left pair's insoles featuring a co-branded logo of both the labels in a standard way. The SB label further swaps out the general Nike branding's with a question mark, and the standard swoosh logo is replaced with "Why So Sad?" lettering on the interior side of the tongues.

The question mark logos is seen throughout the upper, emblazoned over heel tabs, footbeds, heel counters, and aglets. Finishing off the look, the shoe opts for a white midsole contrasted with an icy blue outsole.

The sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, for $110. No official release date has been announced yet. Although the price hasn't been officially revealed by the label, its likely that Nike will donate a portion of the proceeds to the fundraising initiative.

