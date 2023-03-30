Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Play To Live" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, started its journey with a running shoe. The label has since grown manifold, but their roots are not forgotten. One such example for the swoosh label's running shoes sneaker lineage is the Air Max 1 sneaker model.

In 2022, the swoosh label lavishly celebrated the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1 sneaker model and is continuing that in 2023. The label has dropped new makeovers of Air Max 1 at a slow pace but in iconic and memorable colorways. The label has revealed the Air Max 1 sneaker model in "Big Bubble," "Shima Shima" and "Timeless".

The latest iconic makeover merges the running shoe DNA with the luxury sport of golf. The latest sneaker model to surface is Air Max 1 Golf "Play To Live." An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Play To Live" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Play To Live" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted its iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987 as a part of running shoe lineup, kickstarting the long-running Air Max sneaker lineage. The Air Max sneaker lineage currently features more than 20 models, including Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Air Max 97 and Air Max 180.

The most iconic and beloved, though, is Air Max 1. The sneaker model is a brainchild of the swoosh label veteran and legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who's also be credited with designing hits like Air Jordan 3 and Air Trainer 1.

The shoe became instantly popular as it debuted the visible air technology, which fascinated the world. The Nike site introduces the model:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

As the young generation starts to gravitate towards the game of golf, the swoosh label has added interesting and youth-centric makeovers for the golf course. In the latest product of Nike Golf, the Air Max 1 forgoes its original running shoe DNA to adapt to golf.

The latest Air Max 1 Golf "Play to Live" sneakers come clad in grrovy, vibrant and playful designs, which provide a fresh energy for the youth. The most prominent feature of the shoe is the addition of multi-colored groovy, psychedelic patterns alongside the mudguards.

The sneaker's upper is constructed out of white mesh base, which is overlaid with the creamy grey suede. More aesthetic is added with the 60s-themed liquid text marks at the swoosh logo and the heel tabs, which reads "Play to Live."

The look is finished off with white midsoles and translucent magenta/ gold outsoles. The pair will be released in 2023 for $160.

