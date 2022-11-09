Where to buy Nike Air Max 95 "3 Lions"? Price, release date, and more explored

As a tribute to England's football federation, Nike is launching a makeover of their beloved Air Max 95 silhouette, dubbed the 3 Lions. The model will commemorate the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, starting on November 20, 2022, in Qatar. This also marks the first-ever football tournament hosted in a Middle Eastern country.

Over time, the swoosh label cemented its place in the world of Football as it is endorsed by several celebrity athletes such as Ronaldo, Lewandowski, and Ibrahimovic. Now, to further its roots within the football league and to commemorate the upcoming tournament, the swoosh label will be releasing Air Max 95 "3 Lions" iteration on the official e-commerce site via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 14, 2022, at a price label of $180.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "3 Lions" sneakers commemorate the 2022 FIFA world cup

Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 '3 Lions' sneakers commemorating the 2022 FIFA world cup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike initiated its Air Max lineage in 1987 with the launch of Air Max 1. The silhouette was designed by Tinker Hatfield and became one of the most popular lines of sneakers.

The official e-commerce site introduces the Air Max lineage,

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been re-imagined and re-tooled, but the heritage always remains.”

Since 1987, the silhouette has continued to reinvent itself and released several iterations, with Air Max 95 being the most popular. The model's success has led to the production of many makeovers, collaborations, and GRs. The official site introduces Air Max 95 as,

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

Now, as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2022 intensifies, Nike will drop an England-inspired Air Max 95. The Air Max 95 "3 Lions" is inspired by their latest Nike home kits. The shoes come clad in a White / Blue Void / Challenge Red color scheme, similar to England's World Cup kit.

The sneaker's upper is made of a mix of mesh and leather material. The AM95's signature wave panels are seen over the upper in a white and blue gradient, as seen on the shirt.

The swoosh's outline comes stitched in a red hue, while the "3 Lions" motif is seen upon the insoles and tag on the lateral side of the silhouette. One of the panels features the team hues. The look is tied up with white midsoles and navy rubber outsoles.

The silhouette will be accompanied by the Nike Air Max Plus "French Football Federation" design. The Air Max 95 "3 Lions" can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on November 14, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

