Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Periwinkle" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike has arguably retained its position as number one footwear label throughout 2022 by releasing several makeovers upon it classic silhouettes. The swoosh label recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 and 35th anniversary of Air Max 1 silhouettes. The latter of which was done by releasing a myriad of its colorways and iterations.

The swoosh label will now continue the trend in 2023 by debuting many new colorways upon the sneaker model, including the golf iteration of the shoe. The Air Max 1 Golf has been revealed in a "Perwinkle" makeover, which will be celebrating the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18, 2023, to May 21, 2023.

The official release date for the Air Max 1 Golf "Periwinkle" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the pair will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Periwinkle" sneakers will be released in celebration of the PGA Championship

The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker model, Nike Air Max 1, kickstarted the sneaker lineage back in 1987. The swoosh label's veteran designed the shoe, which instantly became popular due to its chunky "dad-shoe" aesthetic. The sneaker model has since then become a wardrobe staple that is still a popular choice among sneakerheads even after more than three decades.

Over the years, the swoosh label has continued to extend the Air Max lineage by offering more sneaker models made with the same technology. The Nike Air Max lineage currently comprises of many silhouettes and iterations including Air Max Plus, 90, 95, 97, 180, 360, and the recently released Air Max Scorpion. The debuting silhouette is called Air Max 1, which is introduced by Nike as:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The Air Max 1 has already been revealed in multiple colorways for the release in 2023, including Coconut Milk, Valentine's Day, Shima Shima, Design by Japan, Tiger Swoosh, and many more. The latest to appear is over the Golf iteration of the shoe.

The sneaker model forgoes its running and lifestyle roots and comes with a golf outlook. The latest Golf Outlook is clad in "Periwinkle" makeovers and comes clad in multiple purple accents, with one budding flower placed upon the tongue and insole. The silhouette's makeover pays homage to the perennial flower, which is known for its prominence in New York.

Purple accents are located on the eyelets and camo-patterned outsoles, as the color contrasts with pink misoles and stitching on the swoosh logo. Moreover, the majority of the upper is clad in beige and white hues.

