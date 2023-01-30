Nike Air Max 1 "Design by Japan" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant retained its number one position throughout 2022. The company launched multiple makeovers upon its classic silhouettes, such as Air Force 1, which celebrated its 40th anniversary, and Air Max 1, which celebrated its 35th anniversary.

The trend of Air Max 1 releases will continue in 2023, and the latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is "Design by Japan." The pair will be released under the Air Max Day celebrations - an annual event that takes place in March.

The official release date for the Air Max 1 "Design by Japan" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in March 2023 under "Air Max Day" celebrations. The pair is likely to be a Japan exclusive.

Nike Air Max 1 "Design by Japan" sneakers to be released exclusively in Japan under Air Max Day celebrations

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Design by Japan" sneakers will be released exclusively in Japan. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Max lineage kick-started with the debut of Air Max 1 back in 1987. The Nike Air Max 1 silhouette was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield, and it has since become a wardrobe staple. The sneaker model has been a popular choice amongst sneakerheads, and it was one of the first silhouettes to make the "dad-shoe" style popular.

Over the years, the swoosh label has managed to add more silhouettes and sneaker models to its Air Max sneaker lineage. The swoosh label currently comprises many iterations of the silhouette, including Air Max 90, 95, 97, 180, 360, Air Max Plus, Air Max Scorpion, and more.

The swoosh label introduces the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette as:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The Air Max 1 has already been revealed in a myriad of colorways for the year 2023 in recent months, including 'Shima Shima,' 'Coconut Milk, 'Valentine's Day,' 'Tiger Swoosh,' 'Anatomy of Air,' and the newly revealed 'Design by Japan.'

The latest silhouette is in celebration of Air Max Day, which will take place on March 26, 2023. The colorway is given various retro details that give the sneaker an old-school color scheme. The silhouette's upper is constructed out of leather and mesh.

The sneakers come clad in an 'Olive / Gray / Orange / Sail / Gum' color scheme. The toe box and collars are constructed out of gray mesh, with the mudguards and quarter panels constructed out of nubuck leather in an olive green shade. The vamp also comes constructed out of the usual nubuck material in a gray shade.

The tongues and laces come clad in a vintage cream hue. The tongue tag features the "Nike Air" branded tags. However, the branding is in a retro-style typeface instead of the current-day font. Another retro branding detail is added to the silhouette with the "Design by Japan" lettering upon the sock liners in a white hue.

The sneaker is rumored to be released in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

