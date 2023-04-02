Nike Dunk Low Twist "Vivid Sulfur" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. Since its debut in 1985, the shoes have been a staple for basketball players, skateboarders, and fashion enthusiasts. However, Nike is not content with resting on its laurels, as they have been constantly reinventing the Dunk Low with new designs and innovations.

The latest edition of this is the Nike Dunk Low Twist, a new women’s model that offers a fresh and unique take on the classic shoe. For the latest makeover, the Twist edition is covered in “Vivid Sulfur” makeup.

The new Nike Dunk Low Twist “Vivid Sulfur” colorway will enter the sneaker market sometime during the fall of 2023. These sneakers will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes at a fixed price of $120 for each pair. Interested buyers can avail them online as well as offline from the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail partners following their launch.

Nike Dunk Low Twists will be offered in a “Vivid Sulfur” ensemble combined with white hues

Nike has been experimenting with the design of the Dunk Low for several years now, constantly updating it from the “Scrap” to the “Disrupt” and introducing a new version called the “Twist” in 2023.

The origins of the iconic Nike Dunk line has been underlined by the Swoosh’s website as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low Twist is a women’s model that features a leather base with mesh tongues and lining, as well as detachable translucent Swooshes that resemble the Ambush’s recent Nike collabs. The Twist also has a padded, elongated tongue and 3D numbers on the front and back of the shoe.

One of the upcoming colorways of the Nike Dunk Low Twist is the “Vivid Sulfur,” which combines a bright yellow hue with a “Coconut Milk” base color. The yellow accents are seen on the overlays, laces, branding, and swooshes, while white midsole and outsole complete the look. The "Vivid Sulfur" colorway is perfect for summer, as it adds a pop of color to any outfit.

If someone is a fan of the Dunk Low and want to try something different, they might want to check out this new silhouette. For official launch dates of these shoe, interested buyers can sign up on the brand’s website or get the SNRKS app.

The Nike Dunk Low Twist is not the only new version of the Dunk Low that Nike introduced in 2023. The brand has also released the Dunk Low Scrap and the Dunk Low Disrupt, both of which feature deconstructed and asymmetrical designs.

The Dunk Low Scrap uses recycled materials and mismatched panels, while the Dunk Low Disrupt has exaggerated proportions and cut-out details. These new models show that Nike is always looking for ways to innovate and experiment with the Dunk Low, one of its most beloved and timeless sneakers.

