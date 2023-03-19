Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Green Paisley" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to maintain its number one position as we enter 2023. The label has had a successful year so far, releasing iconic makeovers of its classic sneakers and introducing new silhouettes as per the requirements of its consumers.

The label introduced sneaker models such as Air Max 270 Go, Jordan 23/7, Ja 1 and Tatum 1 to its catalog. Apart from releasing new sneaker models, one of the main focus for swoosh label in 2023 has been to increase their Dunk catalog. The label has continued to reveal multiple makeovers of the sneaker model and its iterations.

The latest makeover to be added to the list is the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneaker model in "Green Paisley." An official release date for the Bright Green Paisley sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring / Summer 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Green Paisley" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Green Paisley" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk silhouette was introduced by the swoosh label as a basketball shoe, which was a brainchild of Peter Moore in 1985.

The shoe has been a popular choice among the customers and sneakerheads since then, due to tits unique look and potential of countless color-blocking schemes. The 37-year-old silhouette has been one of the most desired Nike shoe models of all time.

Over the years, the sneaker model has been reiterated and reconstructed in many patterns and silhouettes, most of which come constructed with materials like suede and leather. The silhouette has been reiterated in many forms, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, remastered, SB, Disrupt, Scrap and Disrupt 2. The latter has been freshly revealed in a "Paisley Green" makeover.

The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneaker model was introduced by the swoosh label as a women's exclusive sneaker in 2020. The silhouette forgoes its roots in basketball to be clad in a vibrant hue for females and opts for a deconstructed look, which leans into the current "reimagined" trend.

The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 has been developed to offer a contemporary spin on the classic style, which gives off a DIY aesthetic. The pair's upper comes constructed out of canvas material, with the overlays of the sneakers being clad in a bright green hue taking on a paisley pattern.

Details have been added with the TPU eyestays placed upon toeboxes and double swoosh details upon the midfoot. Further more a unique branding is added with the "NIKE" lettering upon the lace dubrae.

The sneaker is given a multi-colored lace set, while the pops of orange steal attention. The orange hue is added upon the midfoot with the outlined and embroidered swooshes, sock liners, and pull tabs.

The look is finished off with a white dunk midsole and gradient orange-to-green rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release in Spring / Summer 2023 via Nike's website and select retailers at a price of $110, exclusively in women's sizes.

