Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Valentine's Day sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike is already preparing for the love season as they continue to reveal more Valentine's Day-themed makeovers upon their classic silhouettes. For the occasion, the swoosh label is launching a love-themed Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneakers in hues of red and pink.

Nike is famous for celebrating all the holidays from various ethnicities globally. However, it is their Valentine's Day collection that they never miss. Each year, the label launches multiple themed sneakers. As such, for 2023, the label has already unveiled makeovers upon Air Force 1, Air Max, Air Uptempo, and Dunks.

The latest colorway is appearing over an iteration of the popular Dunk called the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 in the women's sizes only. The official release date for the Valentine-themed makeover hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will launch via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers sometime in this month.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Valentine's Day sneakers come clad in pink and red hues in women's sizes

The Dunk silhouette was designed by Peter Moore in 1985 and was introduced by Nike as a basketball silhouette. Ever since its release, the shoe has been a popular choice among customers due to its unique looks and potential color-blocking patterns. The 37-year-old silhouette is now one of the most desired pairs in a sneakerhead's closet.

Over the years, the sneaker model has been clad in a variety of makeovers and constructed with materials such as suede and leather. The silhouette has also been reiterated in many forms, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, remastered, SB, Disrupt, Scrap, and Disrupt 2. The latter of which has freshly been revealed in a Valentine's Day theme.

The Dunk silhouette will remain in focus throughout the early 2023. Moreover, the latest Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Valentine's Day" sneakers forgo the basketball roots completely to be clad in streetwear outfits with themes of love.

The Disrupt 2 sneakers is a version that maintains a small portion of OG Dunk's DNA. The shoe model has opted for a deconstructed look, which leans into current trends of pre-loved items.

The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Valentine's Day" sneakers come clad in a Pale Ivory / Medium Soft Pink / Gym Red color scheme. The base of the sneaker is clad in a fiery gym red base, which can be seen accentuated over the vamp, mid panels, and heels. In addition, the perforated vamps are decorated with a single heart debossed in the center.

The Gym Red base contrasts with pale ivory suede overlays, which are wrapped up on the entire upper, including toe boxes, lacing system, heel tabs, and heel counters. Another love-themed hue of medium soft pink is added over the lacing systems and sockliners of the shoe.

The look is then finished off with multiple mini heart-shaped graphics appearing over the pull tabs, insoles, and other areas, and comes with white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles.

