Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG “Indigo Haze” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Although the 1987 Air Max 1 "Big Bubble" version was only available in the original "Sport Red" colorway, Nike is now releasing new colorways featuring this design. We got our first look at the "Smokey Mauve" colorway last week, and just recently, a crisp "Indigo Haze" surfaced. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Football Gray/Dark Obsidian-Light Armory Blue-Medium Soft Pink color scheme.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Indigo Haze" colorway will go on sale online and in-store on April 22, 2023, through Nike and a select group of Nike retailers. These sneakers will be available in men's sizes and will cost $150 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG "Indigo Haze" variant is adorned with Football Gray and Dark Obsidian overlays

Here's another closer look at the heel and lateral areas of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 1 is a revolutionary shoe that introduced a visible Air unit. Tinker Hatfield created the shoes, drawing inspiration from the Center Pompidou in Paris, a structure that revealed its inner workings. Hatfield wished to accomplish the same feat with the air cushioning system that Nike has been utilizing in the Air Tailwind since 1978. He created a window in the midsole to showcase the Air unit, which was larger and more durable than before.

Nike Air Max 1 was released in March 1987 as part of the "Air Pack" that also included Air Trainer 1, Air Sock, Air Safari, and Air Revolution. The shoe was marketed as a running shoe, but it also appealed to casual wearers and sneaker collectors.

The silhouette has become an icon of sneaker culture and inspired many variations and collaborations over the years. The shoe also influenced other Nike models, such as the Air Max 90, the Air Max 95, and the Air Max 97.

The sneaker design is still one of the most popular and influential sneakers today, celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022. With additional brand-new hues debuting every week, Swoosh seems to be planning to continue these celebrations in 2023 as well. The most current version of the silhouette to surface online is "Indigo Haze."

Supple and mesh panels are used throughout the model's gray/blue appearance, maintaining the Air Max 1's original construction. Dark Obsidian suede takes over the area around the mudguard as well as the Swoosh, standing out against the pure white tones of the mesh collar and toe box.

Football-gray overlays on the vamp, midfoot, and heel coordinate with the sock liner and laces. In addition to Swoosh, other branding elements also use dark obsidian colors. The size is inscribed in black, just like the original AM 1 pair, on the lateral surface of the sock liner.

A white AM 1 sole unit with a "Big Bubble" air unit and a black obsidian rubber outer sole unit finishes off the look.

Keep an eye out for the April arrival of the newest Nike Air Max 1 "Indigo Haze." To get alerts on official release date and other upcoming offerings, interested parties can sign up on the Swoosh label's e-commerce website or download the SNKRS app.

