Nike Air Max 95 “Icons” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

While Nike offers a wide range of sneaker designs, not all of them have enjoyed a similar amount of popularity as the Air Max 95, which has evolved over the years into a popular choice. A new "Icons" rendition of the silhouette is currently being prepared for release by the athletic wear brand.

The Air Max 95 "Icons" variant is expected to boost the footwear market in the coming weeks. These foliated shoe offerings will be made available through Nike's e-commerce website as well as other retail chains, alongside the brand’s SNKRS app.

Fans will have to wait until the original release date of this fashionable footwear style. Each pair of this colorway will likely sell for a retail price label of $175 USD.

Nike Air Max 95 “Icons” colorway will arrive with foliated classic gray gradient

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 95 Icons sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

On its web page, Swoosh disclosed the following details regarding the history and roots of the Air Max:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, the next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Since its debut, the Air Max 1 has gone through many iterations, the most well-known of which is the Air Max 95. Numerous launches of the Air Max 95, both collaborative as well as general release, have been presented by the silhouette as a result of its increasing popularity.

Nike Air Max 95 “Icons”

Color: White/Yellow Strike-Wolf Grey-Cool Grey

Style Code: DX4236-100

Release Date: 2023

For the uninitiated, the legendary sneaker designer Sergio Lozano was the brains behind the design of Air Max 95. This year, the "Icons" colorway of the silhouette will overtake the Beaverton manufacturer's Air Max cushioning line.

The Swoosh label also emphasizes the design of the well-liked Air Max 95 style as:

“There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped.”

The complete sneaker will be covered in a White/Yellow Strike-Wolf Gray-Cool Gray color palette. Fresh white hues come to dominate the nylon tongue structure as well as encircling mesh shrouds atop a jet-black base, mirroring the 1995 "Neon" silhouette's signature gray gradient along its suede overlays.

Take a closer look at the heel counter, toe top, and outsole of the arriving sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fading brown lace loops break up the greyscale choice, adding brilliant yellow tones along the stitched Swoosh on the heel as well as the tongue tabs' complementing branding accent.

The latter brown approach imposes its tone along the Air Max bubble outer sole unit while the insoles feature "ICONS" branding. Shading its sole unit in a dressed-up black ensemble.

Get ready for the next Nike Air Max 95 "Icons" launch in 2023. Potential buyers can quickly subscribe to Swoosh's official web page and install the SNKRS app to get active notifications on the rollout stated above.

