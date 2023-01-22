Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 “Racer Blue” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Beaverton’s activewear powerhouse is gearing up for the release of the Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 “Racer Blue” variant. These shoes are embellished with elephant prints that are influenced by Air Jordan 3.

The eagerly awaited Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 “Racer Blue” shoes are all set to make their debut in the coming weeks of 2023. As of now, the release date is expected to be April 17, as per popular sneaker insider Sole Retriever. Moreover, these footwear pieces will be offered with a retail price label of $180 USD per pair.

Both Federer and Nike fans can purchase these sneakers from the online as well as the physical outlets of Nike, its SNRKS app, and some of its partnering retail vendors.

Roger Federer’s Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 “Racer Blue” sneakers are inspired by Air Jordan 3 elephant prints

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 Racer Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to how tennis played a significant role in the footwear industry, basketball took over and helped inflate the current sneaker industry, where many of the most prominent designs can be linked to the hardwood court.

However, tennis players like Roger Federer, who was formerly a Nike athlete before he moved to ON Running, still had their time in the spotlight and had their own trademark silhouettes.

Roger Federer's stellar tennis career came to an end in 2022. Despite the fact that tennis fans won't be able to see him perform his brilliance on the court, his place in history will continue to be celebrated through his original Nike designs. One among them is the Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3, which is anticipated to be reissued in 2023. Prior to their official release, early pictures of the model's "Royal Blue" hue have appeared online.

In 2017, when Federer was already part of the Swoosh family, the tennis legend recreated his silhouette using colors that echoed vintage Air Jordan 3 colorways, including "White Cement," "Black Cement," and "Fire Red."

As such, Federer's combination of basketball and tennis will reappear this year because of the newly revealed Nike Zoom Vapor AJ3 "Racer Blue," much like the anticipated rebirth of the Mac Attack model. This recently leaked variant makes a subtle reference to the "True Blue" makeup of the Tinker Hatfield-designed throwback, despite not including any red accents of the OG AJ3 variant.

The all-new shoes will be fully covered in a White/Racer Blue-Black-Dark Grey color palette. Moreover, the "Racer Blue" colorway is replicated in its original state with an all-white tumbled leather top accentuated by touches of true blue everywhere. It also maintains the general design of the Nike Zoom Vapor Tour while employing the material composition and distinctive elements seen on AJ 3.

Take a closer look at the heel counter and branding accent of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

Eyestays at the top and bottom, Jumpman Air insignia, the sockliner, and the heel counters all have lively highlights, while heel overlays as well as mudguards are covered in elephant print suede.

A Zoom Air-cushioned midsole is hidden beneath the foot in white, whereas the grippy rubber outer sole unit is finished in all-black. Additionally, all of Federer's markings and RF emblems have been eliminated from this next pair because he is now affiliated with another company.

In 2023, keep an eye out for the Nike Zoom Vapor AJ3 "Racer Blue" colorway. To receive timely information on the launch outlined above, interested parties can easily register on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.

