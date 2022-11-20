Where to buy Nike Air Max 95 “Velvet Teal” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label offers numerous sneaker designs, but not all designs have become as popular as the Nike Air Max 95 that turned into a sneaker market’s mainstay over the years. Now, the sportswear brand is gearing up for the launch of another “Velvet Teal” colorway of the silhouette.

The upcoming “Velvet Teal” rendition of the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette is getting ready for the launch date, which is slated for November 30, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. These opulent sneaker designs will be offered by Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside a few other retail partners. Each pair will be sold with a price tag of $190 per pair.

Nike Air Max 95 shoe will be wrapped in luxe "Velvet Teal" fabrics topped with white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Air Max 95 Velvet Teal shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max family was established in 1987, debuting a noticeable Air for the initial time. What started as a cushioning trial quickly became a street and track classic. It has been redesigned and updated over time, but the heritage has always stayed the same.

The description of the Nike Air Max 95 “Velvet Teal” shoes on the Swoosh’s official website reads:

“Vitality and luck now come dressed in lush velvet. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 refreshes your 'fit with green velvet. The wavy side panels (with suede accents) add natural flow to your look, while shimmering fabric on the toe and tongue polishes every step."

Further continuing:

"Of course, visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot brings the performance comfort to energize your day. The result: kicks that look and feel fresh, no matter where you go.”

Sergio Lozano's Air Max 95 has continued to be among the most renowned Nike footwear over the years. In the previous months of this year, we have already embraced “Anatomy,” “Tour Yellow,” “Reflective,” and more colorways of the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette. For this winter season, the Swoosh label is gearing up for a new velvet-clad “Velvet Teal” colorway.

The highly anticipated pair is wrapped up in a Bright Spruce/Bright Spruce-Sail color scheme. The shoe appears similar to the previously revealed tonal variants of the silhouette and boasts non-leather strips on each corner of the top.

A single suede topping runs through the middle of the profile. However, it is sandwiched between many velvety inserts that take up most of the space on the newest Air Max offering.

The outer sole units likewise indulge in the aforementioned green shade, but the sole components beneath the foot vary in a crisp off-white design that makes the top half shine more brightly. The inner linings are also executed perfectly with matching teal fabrics, and the insoles are printed with Nike Air Max lettering to match the rest.

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Air Max 95 “Velvet Teal” shoes that will be arriving at the end of this November. You can also sign up on Nike’s SNKRS app for quick updates on the drop of these pairs.

Poll : 0 votes