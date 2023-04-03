Nike Moc Flow x Undercover "Black" and "Ale Brown" shoe pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Undercover and Nike have teamed up once again to create a new sneaker collaboration that fuses the ISPA Flow and the ACG Moc. The result is the Moc flow, a shoe that offers simplicity, comfort, and style, and is imagined in two fresh colorways by the Swoosh label, dubbed “Ale Brown” and “Black.”

The Undercover x Nike Moc flow footwear pack is set to debut on April 12, 2023, for $160 per pair. Interested buyers will be able to purchase them from Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other select retailers, both online and offline.

Nike Moc Flow x Undercover shoes will be offered in Black and Ale Brown/Team Royal colorways

Here's a closer look at the two upcoming colorways of Moc Flow (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is not the first time Undercover and the Swoosh have collaborated on sneakers, as they have previously worked on models such as Air Force 1, Dunk High 1985, and sacai LDWaffle.

This latest collaboration between the Japanese label Undercover and the American sportswear giant Nike offers Moc Flow footwear in two new color schemes, featuring a smooth nubuck upper with no laces and a perforated design.

A few weeks ago, the duo launched the "Light Bone" and "Ale Brown/White" colorways of the silhouette. Following which, sneakerheads are now receiving the "Black" and "Ale Brown/Team Royal" variants.

The description of the upcoming collaborative Moc Flow on the SNKRS app's webpage reads:

“UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi redefines simplicity with the Moc Flow. Pairing the innovative midsole/outsole of the ISPA Flow with the subtle, comfy design of the ACG Moc, Takahashi creates a new experience.”

The Undercover x Nike Moc flow Black is a versatile and comfortable sneaker that can match any outfit easily. The shoe also boasts a debossed branding of "UNDERCOVER Jun Takahashi" on the side, a smokey heel mold, and a gel lace toggle for fastening. The sole unit is borrowed from the Nike ISPA Flow, which has a breathable mesh structure and a black-and-white speckled pattern.

The Undercover x Nike Moc flow Ale Brown shoes may be of interest to someone who is seeking a pair of sneakers that perfectly balances simplicity and style. The “Ale Brown” shoes have a premium nubuck upper in a rich brown hue, with perforations for breathability and subtle branding on the side.

The shoes also have a cord lacing system with a toggle lock for easy adjustments, as well as a white heel counter and blue accent on the medial and heel tabs.

The most striking feature of these shoes is the innovative midsole and light beige chalk hue speckled outer sole unit of the ISPA Flow, which have a futuristic look and provides cushioning and traction.

If someone is a fan of Undercover's Jun Takahashi and his unique vision of fashion, they won't want to miss this opportunity to cop these sneakers. They are perfect for adding some flair to your casual outfits, as well as for exploring the city with comfort and ease.

