5 best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collabs released so far

Travis Scott is one of the most influential rappers and fashion icons of our generation. His collaborations with Jordan Brand have been some of the most sought-after and hyped sneakers in recent years. Among his many projects with the Jumpman, his Air Jordan 1 collabs stand out as the most iconic and creative.

If you're a Jordanhead or wish to learn more about the best Air Jordan 1 releases of the duo, scroll down as here are the five best launches so far (with release dates and pricing details).

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" and four other collaborative sneakers that rocked the sneaker world in the past years

#1) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High 'Cactus Jack'

On May 11, 2019, the joint sneaker went on sale for $175 per pair. Both Nike and the rapper's online store sold these pairs, alongside other partnering retail chains.

The Air Jordan 1 High collab features a brown nubuck upper with white leather panels and a black leather Swoosh that is reversed on the lateral side. The shoe also has a hidden stash pocket on the ankle collar, red Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and heel, and a sail midsole with a brown outsole.

This collab was a game-changer for the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, introducing a new twist on the classic Swoosh logo and adding a functional element with the stash pocket. The colorway is also versatile and earthy, reflecting Travis Scott's esthetic and Houston roots.

#2) Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low

On August 13, 2021, the joint sneaker went on sale. With a fixed price tag of $150 per pair, these shoes were sold online as well as selected offline locations of Nike’s SNKRS app, Cactus Jack, and a few associated retail partners.

The second Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 collab is a low-top version that combines elements from both collaborators. The shoe has a white leather upper with black leather overlays and royal blue accents on the heel, toe box, and outsole.

The shoe also features a reversed Swoosh on the lateral side, a regular Swoosh on the medial side, Fragment's lightning bolt logo on the heel, Cactus Jack's face logo on the tongue, and co-branded text on the midsole.

This collab is a rare triple threat that brings together three heavyweights in the sneaker world: Travis Scott, Fragment Design's Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Jordan Brand. The shoe pays homage to the original Fragment x Air Jordan 1 from 2016, which is one of the most coveted Air Jordan 1s ever. The shoe also adds Travis Scott's signature touch with the reversed Swoosh and the face logo.

#3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'

On July 21, 2022, the “Reverse Mocha” variant was dropped for purchase. These shoes were offered for $150 via Nike’s SNKRS app, Travis Scott’s online stores and partnering retail vendors.

The Air Jordan 1 Low collab is a flipped version of his first high-top collab. The shoe has a brown nubuck upper with black leather panels and a sail leather Swoosh that is reversed on the lateral side. The shoe also has a hidden stash pocket on the ankle collar, red Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and heel, and a black midsole with a sail outsole.

This collab is a fresh take on the original "Cactus Jack" colorway, swapping the colors of the upper and the Swoosh for a more contrasting look. The shoe also has a more stealthy vibe with a black midsole and outsole, making it suitable for different outfits and occasions.

#4) Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low 'Dark Mocha'

𝔎𝔞𝔪𝔭𝔞𝔩𝔞 ℭ𝔬𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔦𝔞𝔩 @256HQ my favourite thing about the dark shaded Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott “Mocha” is the subtlety it brings



the colours that theme this grail are cleverly low-key, I’d wear them to a neat tailored suit — & look godly



the nubuck body gives a suede feel — A1



impeccable pair, I say my favourite thing about the dark shaded Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott “Mocha” is the subtlety it bringsthe colours that theme this grail are cleverly low-key, I’d wear them to a neat tailored suit — & look godly the nubuck body gives a suede feel — A1impeccable pair, I say https://t.co/Tmv18whYKP

The “Dark Mocha” colorway was launched on July 19, 2019. With a retail price tag of $130 for each pair, these shoes were sold by the Nike’s SNKRS app, Cactus Jack, and a few other retail stores.

It features a black upper with dark brown overlays and red accents on the branding. The inverted Swoosh, Cactus Jack logo, and stash pocket are also present on this pair. The sneakers also have some distinctive details, such as a removable lace cover with a zipper and Velcro patches on the tongue and heel.

The retail price of this pair was $130, but the resale value is currently around $1,700 on the platforms like StockX.

#5) Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High

Take a closer look at the sneakers

On July 29, 2019, the joint high-top shoe was offered for purchase. With a retail price tag of $200, these shoes were sold via Nike, the rapper's webstores and some other linked retail chains.

The first Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High collab is a high-top version that combines elements from both collaborators. The shoe has a white leather upper with black leather overlays and royal blue accents on the heel, toe box, and outsole.

The shoe also features a reversed Swoosh on the lateral side, a regular Swoosh on the medial side, Fragment's lightning bolt logo on the heel, Cactus Jack's face logo on the tongue, and co-branded text on the midsole.

This collab is the ultimate grail for many sneakerheads, as it merges two of the most coveted Air Jordan 1s ever: the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High 'Cactus Jack' and the Fragment x Air Jordan 1. The shoe is a masterpiece of design, blending the best of both worlds in terms of color, style, and branding.

The shoe is also extremely rare and expensive, as it was released in limited quantities and is reselling for thousands of dollars on the secondary market.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collabs are some of the most innovative and influential sneakers in recent history. They showcase Travis Scott's creative vision and influence, as well as Jordan Brand's willingness to experiment and collaborate with different artists and brands.

These collabs are not only esthetically pleasing, but also culturally significant, as they represent the intersection of music, fashion, and sports. Whether you're a fan of the rapper, Air Jordan 1s, or both, you can't deny that these collabs are worthy of being called the best of all time.

