Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Just Skate” Black shoes: Where to get and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 is a legendary basketball shoe, but did you know that it’s also a celebrated pair in the skating world? Yes, that’s right! Skaters have been rocking Air Jordan 1 since the 80s, after discovering how great it is for skating.

Aware of the shoe's popularity in the skating community, Nike has made some special Air Jordan 1s inspired by their love for skate culture and the sport's heroes. One of their most recent endeavors on this line is the Air Jordan 1 Low “Just Skate” shoes that are dressed in a black ensemble.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Just Skate” Black is a stylish and versatile pair of sneakers that can be worn on and off the board. The shoe is expected to be released soon on Nike.com, although no official date has been announced yet. Jordanheads and skating enthusiasts will have to stick around for pricing details as well.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Just Skate” shoes are covered in black hues with fiery swooshes on sides

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, not only for its basketball heritage but also for its influence on the skateboarding culture. Since the mid-80s, skaters like Lance Mountain have adopted AJ 1 as their shoe of choice, thanks to its durability, comfort, and style.

Over the years, Nike has collaborated with various skate brands and legends to create special editions of the Air Jordan 1 to celebrate this connection. The history of how the recognizable silhouette was created is detailed on the website for Michael Jordan's shoe line. It states:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

1STLooK @_1STLook Air Jordan 1 Low

Nike Official Images



AJ1

Just Skate

Route To Escape Out

Born To Fly Air Jordan 1 LowNike Official ImagesAJ1Just SkateRoute To Escape OutBorn To Fly https://t.co/4RUiixNgDO

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the latest iterations is the black variant of the AJ 1 Low “Just Skate” shoes. Not long ago, these shoes were unveiled in a color scheme inspired by Michael Jordan's alma mater, North Carolina. Following this, we have a new Chicago Bulls-inspired colorblocking.

The latter, which is slated for release soon, features a sleek black upper with white leather Swooshes and red accents on the lining and tongue. The shoe also has some unique details that pay homage to the skateboarding scene, such as the lettering of "Just Skate" stitched on the inner tongue flap, which is a nod to Nike’s famous slogan "Just Do It."

Take a look at the heel counters (Image via House of Heat)

The flame-accented Swooshes on the lateral side are reminiscent of Thrasher magazine's logo and esthetic. Furthermore, the written details on the medial side include phrases like "Born To Fly" and "Route to Escape Out," as well as references to skate spots like Venice Beach and Brooklyn Banks.

If you are a fan of both basketball and skateboarding, you might want to cop a pair of these fresh new kicks before they sell out. Sign up on the Swoosh’s official website or install the SNKRS app for quick updates on the launch dates of these shoes.

Poll : 0 votes