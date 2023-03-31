Nike Air Jordan 1 "Just Skate" sneakers: Where to get and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has a sub-label with Michael Jordan, which has been one of the major contributors to the sneaker community. The duo have continued to maintain its pop cultural relevance in the sneaker sphere with multiple iconic releases. The iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage has garnered the most attention and popularity in the sneaker industry.

As the label approaches its 40th anniversary, the duo have continued to put in extra effort for their debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest sneaker makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Just Skate", which seamlessly blends the basketball DNA of Jordan 1 model with skating.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Just Sakte" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, House of Heat, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Just Skate" sneakers

Nike has continued to expand itself, launching multiple sub-labels, with the two most widely popular ones being Jordan and SB (Skateboarding). While skateboarding and basketball are polar opposite sports, the creative minds at the swoosh label couldn't help but combine the two.

In 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was released as a basketball silhouette and changed both the basketball and sneaker culture for good. The shape, colorway and design shifted the norm of the footwear styles at the time. After a few years, the sneaker model was taken an interest in by the skateboarding community.

The site introduces the story behind SB x Air Jordan ammalgamation:

"Vert and street skaters of the '80s called for a sneaker with cushioning, a high collar and vibrant colours. With icons like Lance Mountain, Mickey Reyes and Bryce Kanights beginning to skate in the Air Jordan I, others took notice, and its legacy began to form."

The collaboration between the Nike SB X Jordan label officially kickstarted in 2014. Since then, the duo have worked together to launch unique and interesting colorways. The latest colorway "Just Skate" comes after the label previously released Air Jordan 1 Low "Born to Fly."

The latest "Just Skate" makeover also honors the connection between the model and skating community accepting it. The brand also honors Michael Jordan's alma mater in North Carolina with the makeover.

The upper of the shoe features hues represets North Carolina, as it features UNC blue hue. The UNC Blue hue makes its way over the perforated toeboxes, profile swooshes on both lateral and medial sides, insoles, lining and the "Jumpman" logo branding on the entire shoe. The heel tabs' featuring winged-basketball logo is also clad in UNC Blue.

Rets of the sneaker come clad in white hue. A distinct detail is added with the flame-accented swoosh logo on the lateral profile, which features a yellow flame graphic in the UNC swoosh. Skating-inspired details are added with the "Just Skate" stitching on the inner tongue and "Born to Fly" lettering on the medial profile.

The pair is rumored to release soon via Nike and select retailers.

