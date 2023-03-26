Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Georgetown" PE: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton Oregon-based giant, and its co-owned sub label with Michael Jordan has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry.

The duo's Air Jordan sneaker lineage can be regarded as one of the most pop-culturally relevant footwear line in the sneaker community. The duo continue to gain popularity due to its iconic makeover that serve both consumers and athletes.

Earlier this year, the Jordan label announced 2023 as a "Jordan Year" as a nod to the Michael Jordan's jersey number. The label has celebrated the occasion by launching multiple iconic and retro colorway, including the iconic "Georgetown," a mix of blue and greys.

The iconic "Georgetown" colorway is now making its way onto the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model but only as a player edition. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Georgetown" sneaker model hasn't received any release information from Nike and is likely to remain reserved for college students and ex-athletes.

Nike co-signed the deal with the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in 1984. They launched their iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model to the public a year later and permanently altered the worlds of sneakers, fashion and basketball. One of the most celebrated and recognised shoe model for the duo is the Air Jordan 1.

The sneaker model has continued to grown its popularity due to the distinct color scheme it received in 38 years of its being. The model has received innumerable makeovers since its debut and continues to remain a fan-favorite. The Nike site introduces the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The label is now presenting its Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model in a collegiate color scheme inspired by the Georgetown Hoyas. The NCAA team has continued to receive multiple PE color-blocking including Nike Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6 and more. The label is now producing the color scheme with a fresh take for the head coach Ed Cooley-led team.

The pair comes clad in cool and tonal hues of blues and greys. The light grey shade complements navy blue to give the perfect Georgetown aesthetic. The upper is constructed out of white leather material, which is placed at the base and tongues.

A contrasting shade of safari Navy is added on the profile swooshes and embroidered mini swoosh on the forefoot. Grey hue is added on the cracked leather, which acts as the overlay of the shoe.

Other details include the quilted satin liner and Georgetown's "G" logo stamped on the insoles. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and light gum rubber outsoles.

Jordan Brand sponsors nine collegiate athletic programmes, five out of which are HBCUs. The label is now honoring their university and its team with Player-edition Air Jordan 1 Low.

