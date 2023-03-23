Nike Air Jordan 5 Low "Crafted For Her" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, can be credited with releasing one of the most popular and pop-culturally relevant sneaker lineages of all time.

The duo's collaborative work has been appreciated by consumers and sneakerheads and now to further their popularity, the brand is launching interesting and iconic colorways on their silhouettes.

The Jordan label announced 2023 unofficially as a "Jordan Year" in honor of the Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number. The label has consistently provided its consumers, including kids and adults with vibrant makeovers.

Now, their latest sneaker model is the Air Jordan 5 in "Crafted For Her" vibrant makeover, which is well suited for your little sneakerheads. The pair is clad in multiple shades of pink and will be released exclusively in kids' sizing.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 5 "Crafted For Her" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 4, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 5 Low "Crafted For Her" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 5 Low "Crafted For Her" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's eponymous label with Nike has been paying special attention to retro models and the Air Jordan 5 sneaker fits right into the category. The sneaker was given special attention in 2022 as multiple makeovers and a collab with DJ Khaled was released by the artist.

Now, the swoosh label seems to be capitalizing on the trend by bringing a brand new makeover upon the celebrated yet sometimes overlooked sneaker model into the spotlight. The 990-debuted sneaker model is reminiscent of Michael Jordan's amazing performance as a basketball player from 1989-1990.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Need a full size release ? Air Jordan 5 Low “Desert Berry”Need a full size release ? Air Jordan 5 Low “Desert Berry” 🍓 🍒 Need a full size release ? https://t.co/qu09fjhchq

The 1990-released silhouette is currently in full force and was revived by the swoosh label in 2023. The official site introduces the Air Jordan 5 silhouette as:

"In his 1989-1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole."

The latest Air Jordan 5 "Desert Berry" sneaker model comes clad in a "White / Coral Chalk / Desert Berry / Black" color scheme. The latest makeover comes constructed on the Air Jordan 5 Low sneaker model, which was debuted to the world in late 2006.

Although the low-top sneaker model is not considered as popular as the traditional high-top, the sneaker model is kept in a rotation by the swoosh label.

Despite the "Crafted For Her" colorway name, the sneaker model's colorway is made for kids. The upper part of the shoe is constructed out of white leather, which contrasts with pink hues upon midsoles and lining.

The 3M reflective hit is added on the top of the tongue, which gives an OG vibe. The sneaker model is rumored to be released via the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 4, 2023.

The pair will drop in gradeschool ($125), preschool ($80), and toddle ($60) sizing.

