The Nike Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" is one of the most iconic sneakers. It was the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, who wore it during his rookie season in 1985 and made history with his legendary performances. The shoe features a simple but striking color scheme of red, white, and black inspired by the Chicago Bulls team colors. The shoe also has a large swoosh on the side panel, a winged logo on the ankle collar, and a Nike Air logo on the tongue.

Over the years, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" has been re-released and reimagined in various ways, keeping its legacy alive and appealing to new generations of sneaker fans. Here are five of the best Nike Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" colorways.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Off-White" and four other best "Chicago" colorways released by Nike over the years

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Chicago" (2015)

The most faithful reproduction of the original 1985 version, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Chicago" was released in May 2015 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the shoe. These sneakers were sold for $160 per pair via Nike and its select stores.

It features a high-top silhouette, a leather upper, a rubber outsole, and a removable lace tag that reads "Nike Air." The shoe also has a clean white midsole and a red outsole that matches the toe box, heel, and Swoosh. This colorway is widely considered the holy grail of Jordan 1s and commands a high resale value on platforms like StockX.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lost and Found" (2022)

The latest iteration of Nike AJ1 "Chicago", Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lost and Found" was released in November 2022. These new high-tops were offered with a selling price tag of $180 via Nike's SNKRS app and some other Jordan Brand retail shops.

It draws inspiration from what an original 1985 pair would look like if found decades later in a dusty stock room. The shoe has an aged look, with yellowed midsoles, cracked leather, and faded colors. The shoe also has a larger swoosh than usual, a nod to the style of the 80s.

The shoe also comes with mismatched lids on the shoe boxes, referencing the human error in inventory tracking before sophisticated systems were introduced.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Trophy Room" (2021)

A collaboration with the Orlando-based sneaker store Trophy Room, owned by Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Trophy Room" was released on February 10, 2021. These sneakers were sold online as well as in selected physical locations of Nike and the SNKRS App with a price tag of $190.

It pays homage to the 1985 All-Star game, which coincided with the shoe's original release and where Jordan faced rumors of being frozen out by his fellow players.

The shoe has a glittery top coat that gives it a frozen look, and"Rumor has it..." is embroidered on the interior ankle. The shoe also has Michael Jordan's signature on the heel and a number stamp on the inside of each pair, indicating its limited edition status.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Off-White" (2017)

A collaboration with Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Off-White" was released on September 1, 2017, as part of "The Ten" collection. The collaborative shoes were sold with a retail price tag of $190 via Nike, Off-White, and their associated retail partners.

It features a deconstructed design that exposes the inner workings of the shoe, such as foam padding, stitching, and perforations.

The shoe also has various details that add to its unique aesthetic, such as quotation marks around words like "Air" and "Shoelaces," zip ties on the laces, and red tags on the swooshes. The shoe also has an oversized swoosh that extends past the midsole and a blue zip tie that contrasts with the red colorway.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Banned" (2016)

A tribute to the original black and red colorway that was banned by the NBA in 1985 for violating its uniform policy, the Nike AJ1 Retro High OG "Banned" was released on September 3, 2016. The pair sold for $160 via the Nike and Jordan Brand, alongside their associated retailers.

It features a high-top silhouette, a leather upper, a rubber outsole, and a lace tag that reads "Banned." The shoe also has an X mark on the heel, symbolizing the prohibition of the shoe by the league. The shoe also has a black midsole and a red outsole that matches the toe box, heel, and Swoosh.

These were the best five variants of the AJ1 High "Chicago" sneakers that have been launched by the shoe label in the past few years. For those interested in buying any of the aforementioned sneakers, you can check out reseller platforms like StockX, GOAT, and more. Note that the prices will vary on different sites.

