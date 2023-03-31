Nike's Air Jordan 1 Element “Sky J Purple” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike's Jordan Brand has become more well-known and has kept getting a lot of attention over the past few years.

The company has made several strides, which have strengthened both its position as a market leader in the trainer industry and its standing in popular culture. The company is paying additional attention to its Air Jordan 1 sneaker style as it draws closer to its 40th anniversary.

They went on to provide numerous tweaks to the design's high, mid, and low forms. The silhouette is currently being added to the Air Jordan 1 Element portfolio by giving it a "Sky J Purple" revamp. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Sky J Purple/Shimmer-Honeycomb-Sail-Black color palette.

On October 14, 2023, Nike and a few Jordan Brand stores will debut the Air Jordan 1 Element "Sky J Purple" colorway, both online and in-store. The retail cost, available in men's sizes, is $200.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Element shoes are dressed in “Sky J Purple” ensemble with black and sail accents all over

Here's a closer look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

When Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985, the sneaker industry as we know it was forever altered. It's crucial to note that Jordan Brand has provided the world with a plethora of configurations of the silhouette, in response to Air Jordan 1’s rising popularity among sneakerheads and casual buyers.

The Air Jordan 1 Element, which has Gore-Tex all over its top, is among the toughest and most resilient shoes available. There is now a "Sky J Purple" shade available, which has previously been seen in colorways including "Black Particle Gray" "Light Bone," and "Curry."

The backstory of how the first classic silhouette was created is presented as follows on the website for Michael Jordan's shoe line:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The toebox as well as collar are covered in a honeycomb-colored material, and the upper is made of suede that is wrapped in Gore-Tex and ripstop nylon. The suede mudguard, eyestays, and heel reinforcements are all covered in the namesake hue, while the midfoot as well as tongue are made of tan-colored ripstop nylon.

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex "Sky J Purple"

Color: Sky J Purple/Shimmer-Honeycomb-Sail-Black

Style code: DB2889-501

price: $200

release date: October 14, 2023 Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex "Sky J Purple"Color: Sky J Purple/Shimmer-Honeycomb-Sail-BlackStyle code: DB2889-501price: $200release date: October 14, 2023 https://t.co/UvYXxlUu9J

The earthy tones of the tongue contrast sharply with a pair of two-tone black/grey laces. The Jordan Wings emblem on the collar, Nike Air on the tongue, and Gore-Tex lettering on the insole and lateral heel serve as the final branding cues. The white AJ 1 midsole and multicolored rubber outsole complete the look.

Mark your calendars for the AJ 1 Element "Sky J Purple" release in October 2023. Fans of Michael Jordan and other interested readers may simply subscribe to Nike's main website or get the SNRKS app to discover more about this rollout and stay updated on it.

Poll : 0 votes