Nike Air Max 1 LX “Sail Light Orewood Brown” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more explored 

Even though the Nike Air Max 1 celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022, new colorways are still expected to be released in 2023. The next generation of the classic Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1, the LX "Sail Light Orewood Brown," arrives with high-quality elements. The complete shoe is dressed in a Sail/Rugged Orange-Light Orewood Brown-Sundial color palette.

According to early reports from the popular sneaker media page Sole Retriever, the new Air Max 1 LX "Sail Light Orewood Brown" shoes will go on sale on July 28, 2023. The Swoosh label's website, SNKRS app, physical and online retailers, as well as a few other exclusive retail partners, will all be places where trainers may be purchased. Women's sizes will be available for $160 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 LX “Sail Light Orewood Brown” sneakers are adorned with Rugged Orange details

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

Running shoes were the foundation of Nike, the sportswear behemoth established in Beaverton, Oregon. The label has subsequently expanded greatly, but they haven't forgotten their beginnings. The Air Max 1 sneaker style is one such example of the swoosh label's running shoe genealogy.

The swoosh brand lavishly commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 trainer model in 2022 and will do so again in 2023. The brand has released updated versions of Air Max 1 slowly, but in distinctive colors. It has unveiled the "Big Bubble," "Shima Shima," and "Urawa" colorways of the Air Max 1 trainer model.

The famous Nike Air Max 1 silhouette's inception and beginnings are described as follows by the sportswear manufacturer:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The foundation layer of white corduroy on the sneaker's multi-material top, which takes on a clean blend of sail and light orewood brown, lets the remainder of the shoe stand out. Its suede panel along the mudguard is light orewood brown, while the midfoot panel as well as the heel overlay are made of sail tumbled leather.

Take a look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

White laces that match the tongue's color can be seen below an orange accent provided by the TPU eyestays and the Nike brand badge. On the midfoot, the light orewood brown Nike Swoosh is surrounded by extra tumbled leather, but the final splash of the orange Nike logo can be found on the heel.

Rounding off the shoe is the sail Air Max 1 midsole that is perfectly combined with a multi-colored rubber outer sole unit underneath that completes the look.

Keep an eye out for the latest Nike Air Max 1 LX "Sail Light Orewood Brown" arrival soon. To get information on the official launch date and other upcoming releases, interested people can sign up on the Swoosh label's e-commerce website or download the SNKRS app.

