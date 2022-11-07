How to choose the right running shoes?

A few times, it might happen that running shoes can motivate you to run more and make the act feel like flying. Running shoes support you for hundreds of miles while safeguarding your feet and making you feel better, as they can provide you with support, protection, bounce, and shock absorption.

Choosing the right shoe can be a task. Ian Klein, an exercise physiologist at Ohio University, commented on what's important in choosing running shoes. He said:

"You choose a shoe that protects and supports your unique anatomy."

Choosing the right pair of running shoes can boost your performance and decrease the risk of injuries. However, if you end up choosing the wrong pair, it can be agonizing due to its wrong fit and less technological advancement. The right pair of running shoes can depend on several factors, as there are countless styles and several fits available. Hence, we have mentioned a few tips on how to find the correct shoes.

Four easy tips for finding the best running shoes for your next run: A definitive guide

1) Narrow down your options

One of the most important and obvious options to shop for your next running shoe is to narrow down your choices. It would be best if you went directly to the running shoe section while not looking for training, lifestyle, or walking shoes.

The running sneakers are different in the making as they are designed for linear motion with different cushioning and comfort. Training shoes are different as they provide stability for multiple directional movements such as lunges and squats. Therefore, while many confuse the practicality of training sneakers being used for running, they are incorrect in their assumption.

2) Get a correct fit

Susiee 🦋 @ohitsusii_ Been wanting some new balance running shoes and finally 🥰🥰🥰 Been wanting some new balance running shoes and finally 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/bkNbEpvn2d

Choosing the right size is an essential task for selecting footwear. If you go with a small pair, chances are that you could end up with black toenails and blisters. However, a large pair can cause slippage of the foot inside the shoe, and the ability to push off the ground can be hindered.

The fit can be measured by knowing you have a small space between the tip of the shoe and the toe, which should give you a little toe wiggle room.

3) Focusing on personal preferences and issues

Once you understand your foot anatomy, choosing the best shoe will be a piece of cake. Focus on over or underpronation, as when you run, the foot moves into an inward or outward position. This shift can help you navigate all terrains. So, for those overpronators, shoes prefer firm midsoles and stability, while underpronators shoes choose more cushioning and absorptions. In the case of high arches and flat feet, you need to go for supportive midsoles.

4) Choosing according to the purpose of the shoe

Depending on whether you are a casual runner, a strength runner, a speed runner, or a trail-runner, the shoe can vary in purpose. A neutral and cushioned shoe can help the most for everyday casual runners. On the other hand, a lighter shoe will be much more effective for speed racing or workout. For the trail running shoe, you need a wider base with good tread and a durable sole. Moreover, water-resistant qualities will further help with trail running.

While the aforementioned points can be the most helpful in selecting your next running shoe, you can look for several other things. Choosing the right brand, the latest technology, and the best-looking shoe is also important to satisfy your preferences.

