What is the best sports shoe brand for women?

As more women participate in fitness and sports, brands are focusing on providing women with a variety of sports shoes. However, wearing any other sports shoe will not suffice because women require more foot protection than men during strenuous events.

Over the years, Nike has signed several fierce female athletes, including stars such as Maria Sharapova and Jordan Hasay. The swoosh label has consistently attempted to bring women forward, with multiple women's offerings and sponsorship of female athletes.

The swoosh label has tried to change the future of women in sports after recently announcing the Athlete Think Tank program, which has resulted in the production of multiple sports silhouettes. Here's looking at some of their best sports shoes for women:

These are Nike's best sports shoes for women

1) Air Max Scorpion Flyknit women's sports shoes

Air Max Scorpion Flyknit (Image via Nike)

The Air Max Scorpion Flyknit women's sports shoes have an airbag system that raises the bar for creating a piston-like action by utilizing multiple point-loaded touchpoints between the airbag and the foot. The upper of the shoes is made of chenille, which has short fibers that are locked in a perpendicular direction by two thick vertical core yarns.

The delicate pile appearance balances the ground-breaking Air system. The silhouette went on sale to the general public on October 5, 2022, for $250. The colorway shown above is 'Phantom/Light Cream/Lemon Wash/Black.'

2) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 basketball women's shoes

Nike's G.T. series debuted in 2021 as the swoosh label's newest arena for basketball exploration. The goal was to design a technologically advanced sports shoe for women that would also appeal to the next generation of skaters. The cutting-edge tract system in the shoe is brand new and crucial for performance.

Sabrina Ionescu, an American professional basketball player, debuted her personalized colorway of the model on Nike's official e-commerce site and SNKRS, on October 22 for $170.

3) Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Women's road running shoes

Air Zoom Pegasus 39 (Image via Nike)

Nike Pegasus debuted in 1983 and has consistently delivered countless runners. These athletic shoes have a breathable upper, a spacious forefoot, dual cushioning, road-ready traction, and an additional Zoom Air unit in the heel. Its silhouette is lightweight and equipped with a responsive Zoom Air unit.

These shoes, which have a 10 mm drop, can also add some height and are available for $130. The color scheme shown above is 'Black/Dark Smoke Grey/White.'

4) Nike Quest 4 women's sports shoes

These shoes are designed for women who are new to sports or are into casual sports. Its silhouette was designed with several top-performing running shoes in mind. The sports shoes have textured foam and long-lasting outsoles. The flywire eyelets give the shoe a form fit with no slippage inside. Additionally, these are super-affordable to buy.

The midsole materials are appropriate for high-intensity workouts and easy days, and they retail for $75.

5) Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2 women's shoes

Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2 women's shoes (Image via Nike)

Nike's VaporFly sneakers are one of the company's most exciting running shoes for forefoot strikers. Its silhouette is ideal for those who must be on their feet all day or for advanced workouts. The model has carbon fiber plate-assisted midsoles. The Vaporfly Next 2% is the third iteration of the shoe, which is widely regarded as one of the most popular marathon sneakers for both men and women.

The sleek cut and shape of the shoe makes it perfect for women. These pairs can be availed at a retail price of $250.

