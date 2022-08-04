Top 4 Nike running shoes in 2022

Nike has proved to be one of the most innovative running shoe brands. Since Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight started experimenting with the designs in 1964, the swoosh label has had one goal: to help runners have a smooth experience.

If one is a running enthusiast wanting to invest in a pair of shoes, the swoosh label's silhouettes are perfect. Nike constantly introduces new technologies for their running shoes' collection, and thus, making a choice is often overwhelming.

From ZoomX to Pegasus, there are multiple running shoe silhouettes, and knowing where to start, especially when shopping online, can be a big hurdle for runners. So, Sportskeeda has compiled this list of the 4 best Nike running shoes.

4 best Nike running shoes in 2022

1) Air Zoom Pegasus 39

Air Zoom Pegasus 39 (Image via Nike)

Debuted back in 1983, the Nike Pegasus line has been a "workhorse with wings" for countless runners, and has delivered consistently.

The roomy forefoot, breathable upper, road-ready traction, dual cushioning, and an extra Zoom Air unit in the heel makes Peg's 39th iteration the first on the list.

The Nike Pegasus 39 is true to size and has an added Zoom Air unit compared to the Pegasus 38. The extra Zoom Air unit gives a more responsive feel and is lighter in weight comparatively.

The shoe features a 10mm drop, which is suitable for runners who don't want a pair of flat shoes. The pair can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label for a retail price of $130 in several colorways.

2) ZoomX Vaporfly Next 2%

VaporFly is one of Nike's most exciting silhouettes for fast forefoot strikers. The product is beneficial for those who take advantage of the forward propulsion enabled by the carbon fiber plate-assisted midsole.

From the moment that the Swoosh label launched its Vaporfly 4% running shoes in 2016, with the claim that they would help runners be 4% faster. The Vaporfly Next 2% is the third iteration of the shoe and has thus become one of the most popular marathon running sneakers on the market.

The shoe contains the brand's ZoomX foam, the lightest and most responsive midsole made by the Swoosh label. The full-length carbon-fiber plate provides a faster toe-off.

The difference in this version of ZoomX Vaporfly Next 2% is that the Vaporweave material is replaced by a breathable engineered mesh, which doesn't bunch up. They've also added reinforcement in high wear areas to provide extra durability. The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next 2% can be availed for $250.

3) ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2

The shoes come with extra durability and a plush ZoomX foam midsole, which adds a pillowy feel underneath your feet.

The shoe is best for long-distance running and slower road runs. The Run 2 sneakers are incredibly plush due to the ZoomX foam, which is cushioned and responsive, taking off some load rather than propelling you.

The midsole incorporates a geometry with no carbon fiber plate. The Flyknit upper is robust and built to help you be more comfortable and supported. The molded tongue is also cushioned.

The second iteration of the sneakers is similar to the first iteration, with only a few tweaks on the upper and a little more foam underfoot. The shoe can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $180.

4) Quest 4

The Quest 4 resembles several of Swoosh's top-performing running shoe. A closer inspection reveals multiple options that give a budget-friendlier technology instead of fancy ones. The shoe is reliable and a solid choice for casual runners.

It is good for daily road runs and a middle-distance run for neutral runners. The shoe features a textured foam, and the outsole material of the shoe is very durable. The upper gives a snug and nice fit. The Flywire eyelets over the upper provide a firm fit and no heel slippage.

The midsole material is suited for easy days and up-tempo work. The most prominent feature of the shoes is the fairly water-resistant upper. The shoe can be availed for a retail price of $75.

