Nike Air Max 1 "Urawa" (2023) shoes: Price and more details explored 

Nike is gearing up for the launch of a brand new Nike Air Max 1 variation to rock Air Max Day celebrations. The new color is known as "Urawa." and the entire shoe is wrapped up in a Pure Platinum/White-Black-Sport Red-Summit White color scheme.

The new Nike Air Max 1 "Urawa" shoes are anticipated to go on sale on September 1, 2023. Sneakers will be sold via the Swoosh label's website and its SNKRS app, through physical and online retailers, as well as a few additional exclusive Nike retail partners. Men's sizes will be offered for $160 per set.

The 2023 Nike Air Max 1 Urawa shoes are a throwback to a 2004 release

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakerjamz)

In 2023, Nike will release more Air Max sneakers from the past, meaning sneakerheads will witness even more early classics (sort of) returning.

In 2004, Nike Air Max 1 was provided exclusively to Japan in a colorway that honored the Urawa Red Dragons, and a similar version is expected to be released in 2023. But the color palette has changed this time.

Take a look at the inners of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sneakerjamz)

The sportswear manufacturer explains the origins and development of the renowned Nike Air Max 1 silhouette as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The silhouette adopts a muted color scheme of grey, white, and black for its top side, which is made up of a combination of leather and mesh. Gray leather covers the majority of the shoe, with white tumbled leather appearing on the vamp as well as black mesh serving as the underlay.

Underneath the red TPU eyelets as well as the golden Nike Air branding, tonal white laces lie alongside the gray tongue of the shoe. The Urawa Red Dragons insignia from the 2004 Japanese-only pair is stitched in white on the heel.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakerjamz)

The graphic on the insole, which has a co-branded Nike and Urawa Red Dragons insignia, is a final throwback to the 2004 release.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming release of the most recent Nike Air Max 1 "Urawa" model. To get updates on the revealed rollout and other upcoming releases, interested people can sign up on the Swoosh brand's e-commerce website and download the SNKRS app.

In addition to the colorway mentioned above that has just surfaced online, the shoe company will also sell the silhouette in other variations. In the upcoming months, variants like "Tokyo 23," "Slate Blue," "Mica Green," "Denim Leopard," and others are planned. The sneakers will be available for purchase both online and offline through Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other related retail stores.

