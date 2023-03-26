Nike Air Max 1 "Denim Leopard" sneakers: Where to get and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to mainatain its position as the footwear genius in the sneaker industry throughout 2023. The label has continually grown its popularity as it releases iconic makeovers of their classic sneaker models, including Dunks, Air Forces and Air Maxs.

In 2022, the swoosh label lavishly celebrated the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1 sneaker model. In 2023, the label is dropping the sneaker model at a slow pace but in iconic and memorable colorways. The label has revealed the Air Max 1 sneaker model in "Big Bubble," "Shima Shima" and "Timeless". The latest iconic makeover to appear over the silhouette is the "Denim Leopard."

The sneaker model is dressed in iconic and fierce color scheme. An official release date for the Nike Air Max 1 "Denim Leopard" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers for the coming Air Max Day celebrations in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Denim Leopard" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Denim Leopard" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted its iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987 and officially kickstarted the long-running and beloved Air Max sneaker lineage with it. The Air Max sneaker linage comprises more than 20 models, including Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, Air Max 180 and Air Mas Pulse.

The most iconic and beloved of them is Air Max 1, a brainchild of the swoosh label veteran and legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who also gave hits like Air Jordan 3 and Air Trainer 1 to Nike.

The Air Max 1 carries a high status as a running shoe, and it was instantly adopted by consumers, the reason being that it was the first shoe to introduce visible air technology. The shoe model was also one of the first sneakers to be credited with the "dad-shoe" status and became a trend in the lifestyle department.

The Nike site introduces the model:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The latest makeover, "Denim Leopard," of the sneaker model is constructed out of multiple materials and textiles, including the unusual denim panels added on the midfoot overlays and full-length mudguards. The mudguards are secured with pastel yellow exposed stitching and crisp-white cross-stitching.

A raised texture is applied on the sneaker with blank white underlays, and a woven animal print overlays has been added on the vamp in association with cheetah. The leopard pattern is also added on the heel counters with fur detail.

The look is finished off with rope laces, tan leather tongue tabs, embroidered yellow/red heel tabs and the white sole unit. The pair is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS and select retailers in coming weeks.

