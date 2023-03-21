Nike Air Max 1 "Timeless" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear giant, has continued to maintain its number one position as the sportswear giant entering 2023. The label has had a successful year, releasing iconic makeovers of its classic sneakers like Air Force 1, Air Max 1 and Dunks.

The label celebrated the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1 sneaker model in 2022 and intends to capitalize on that by continuing to release new makeovers in 2023. The brand has unveiled multiple makeovers like Shima Shima and Big Bubble. Now, the label has unveiled yet another makeover, which might be the most anticipated one of the year.

Taking inspiration from the classic and original 1982-released Air Force 1, the label has readied Air Max 1 "Timeless" sneaker makeover. An official release dare for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair is slated to be released in Spring/Summer 2023 via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Timeless" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Timeless" sneakers are inspired by the original 1982-released Air Force 1 High Basketball Shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted their iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987 and officially kickstarted their iconic Air Max sneaker lineage, which has grown into more than 20 models. The iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield, who also designed other iconic sneakers like Air Max 90, Air Trainer 1, Air Jordan 3 of Nike.

The Air Max 1 has always been a popular design amongst sneakerheads and their first-ever visible air technology made them instantly popular among runners and Nike enthusiasts. The shoe model can also be credited with starting the "dad-shoe" trend. The official swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Now, the label is increasing its makeover catalog by unveiling a brand new makeover. After previously unveiling Air Force 1 (Inspired by Air Max 1) and Dunk Low (Inspired by Zoom Vomero 5) makeovers from the impending "Timeless" collection, the label has unveiled yet another sneaker model, i.e. Air Max 1, which is inspired by the Bruce Kilgore-designed Air Force 1 High silhouette.

The pair comes clad in the OG 1982-shoe released one-for-one color blocking scheme. The shoe's upper also come built with the original textile with the thick-cut build. The legendary strap across the midfoot is added upon the ankles to give a proper lockdown for the feet.

The heritage "Nike Air" branding is added on the traditional rear placement, tongue tags and insoles. A moder touch is added with the perforated toe boxes. The look is finished off with the sail-hued midsoles and white rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release in Spring/Summer 2023 via the Nike website and select retailers.

