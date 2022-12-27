Vans x Palace Skate Half Cab '92 Gore-Tex sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Vans, the Californian skate footwear and gear label, has reunited with Palace to launch a three-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo has reunited to release three new colorways of the classic Skate Half Cab '92 silhouette, infused with the utilitarian Gore-Tex material for improved functionality.

The duo had previously collaborated with Calvin Klein in April 2022. They are now all set to launch all three pairs from the collaboration on the official e-commerce site of Palace, Dover Street Market London, DSM LA, and select retailers on December 30, 2022.

More about the upcoming Vans x Palace Skate Half Cab '92 Gore-Tex 3-piece sneaker collection, featuring navy, black, and Golden colorways

The upcoming Vans x Palace Skate Half Cab '92 Gore-Tex 3-piece sneaker collection, featuring navy, black, and golden colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic British skate and streetwear label, Palace, was founded in London for apparel and skateboarding gear by Lev Tanju in 2009. The brand is especially lauded because it has broadened its customer base through partnerships with illustrious brands like Adidas, Reebok, Dover Street Market, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Moschino, amongst others. These partnerships have given the brand the merit to go the extra mile.

It has recently collaborated with Vans, another well-known brand in the same space. Together, they will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the release of Vans' iconic Skate Half Cab '92 sneaker. The Skate Half Cab '92 GTX is the result of this collaboration, and it will be available in three colorways: Navy, Black, and Goldenrod.

This is the fourth collaboration between the duo, and it honors the Half Cab silhouette, which debuted in 1992. The uppers of all three silhouettes feature Gore-Tex material detailing, making the shoes appropriate for the fall and winter seasons.

The Gore-Tex material acts as a barrier against the elements, making the shoe waterproof in any climate. Furthermore, the material is lightweight for increased accessibility.

All three pieces in the collection are made of mostly suede material, with Gore-Tex detailing for improved breathability. The white topstitching exposed details throughout the shoe contrast with the uppers of all three colorways.

The Half Cab and Palace co-branded logo appears on the tag, which is stitched atop the lateral profile and tongues of all three sneakers. The London-based streetwear brand's "Palace" lettering on the heels is placed vertically atop the "OFF The Wall" vans' signature red branding on the rubber midsoles.

More branding details are added with the tonal GORE-TEX lettering embroidered at the heel counters. The look is finished off with the white rubber midsoles and outsoles, matched with the top-stitched details and shoelaces. The collaborative pairs are accompanied by a video campaign.

The collaborative collection will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Palace globally on December 30, 2022, while China and Japan will see a later release on December 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. local time.

The Vans x Palance Half Cab ’92 GTX collection will be launching on December 30, 2022. The shoes will be available to purchase in-store and online at Palace and at select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes