Nike Air Max Plus “Lilac Mint” shoes: Where to get and more details explored 

Nike Air Max is one of the most influential and successful sneaker lines in history. The line started in 1987 with Air Max 1, which was the first shoe to feature a visible air unit in the heel. Since then, Nike has released dozens of models and variations of the Air Max, each with its own design and innovation. One of the most recognizable and beloved models is Air Max Plus, which debuted in 1998.

Air Max Plus was designed by Sean McDowell, who was inspired by the natural scenery he saw during a vacation in Florida. The shoe features a unique plastic cage that wraps around the upper, creating a dynamic and futuristic look. The new "Lilac Mint" silhouette is the result of a recent redesign.

The Nike Air Max Plus "Lilac Mint" colorway is expected to enter the footwear world sometime later this year. This colorway is exclusively for women and will be sold via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and a slew of its associated retail chains. Curious buyers will have to stick around for confirmed launch dates and pricing details.

Nike Air Max Plus “Lilac Mint” shoes will come with blue and purple gradient TPU cage

Here's a closer look at the Nike Air Max Plus sneakers (Image via Nike)

Air Max Plus is one of the most iconic and popular models in the Nike Air Max family. The shoe was first released in 1998. Florida's palm palms and surf waves served as inspiration for its designer, Sean McDowell. The upper of the shoe is encased in a plastic cage that is shaped like a flame or a rib cage.

The shoe also has a distinctive mid-foot shank that mimics a whale’s tail, providing stability and support. The shoe is equipped with Tuned Air technology, which consists of individual pods of air that are tuned to different areas of the foot, offering customized cushioning and comfort.

According to the swoosh label's website, the highly prized Air Max technology's beginnings are as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further reads as:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max Plus has been celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, with several new colorways and styles hitting the shelves. One of the most recent releases is the Air Max Plus "Lilac Mint," which is only available for women.

The shoe features a light blue upper with purple overlays on the heel and toe cap. The cage, tongue, inner lining, and mudguard are also in light blue, creating a harmonious contrast with the purple accents. The midsole has a yellowed effect, giving the shoe a vintage vibe. The sole unit also has purple details on the shank and the Air Max bubbles.

Keep an eye out for the anticipated Nike Air Max Plus "Lilac Mint" release. The shoe will be available on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other select shops across the world upon its release.

