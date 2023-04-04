Nike Air Max Pulse “White/Metallic Silver” shoes: Where to get and more details explored

Air Max Pulse is a new addition to the Nike Air Max family, which has been delivering innovative and comfortable sneakers since 1987. Air Max Pulse combines elements from Air Max 270 and Air Max Plus and creates a futuristic and urban style that stands out from the crowd.

The shoe features a textile-wrapped midsole, a vacuum-sealed upper, and point-loaded air cushioning that provides better bounce and support. The advanced silhouette is receiving new color schemes in 2023, with the most recent being the “White/Metallic Silver.” This new colorway will drop in the coming weeks of 2023.

Although the confirmed launch dates and pricing details are kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these sneakers will be sold by Nike, the SNRKS app, and a slew of select retail shops. They will be available online as well as offline.

Nike Air Max Pulse shoes will arrive in “White/Metallic Silver” ensemble with visible Air sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is one of the most renowned and influential brands in the world of sports and fashion. Since its inception in 1964, Nike has been creating innovative and stylish products that cater to the needs and preferences of athletes and consumers alike.

One of Nike's most successful and iconic product lines is the Air Max, which has sneakers that feature a visible air unit in the heel or the forefoot, providing cushioning and comfort.

As for the construction and development of the legendary Air Max, the official Swoosh website provides the following background information:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a closer look at the sides (Image via Nike)

The Air Max line has evolved over the years, introducing new models and colorways that reflect the trends and cultures of different times and places. One of the latest and most anticipated models is the Air Max Pulse, which was released in 2023.

Following the debut of “Gray/Black,” and “Cobblestone” colorways in recent weeks, the swoosh brand is preparing for more new iterations. The latest addition to the silhouette’s catalog is the “White/Metallic Silver” colorway. The colorway has a clean and crisp look, with a white satin base layer and white leather overlays on the toe boxes, eyelets, heel counters, and swoosh.

The shoe also has metallic silver accents on the tongue, heel tab, and side panel. The shoe has a sleek and elegant look that can easily match any outfit.

The Air Max Pulse shoe is a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates subtle and timeless designs. The shoe combines the heritage and performance of the Air Max line with the elegance and sophistication of premium materials and white.

The shoe is also versatile and comfortable, making it suitable for any occasion and activity. Sneakerheads can rock the shoes on the court and in the streets and the Air Max Pulse “White/Metallic Silver” will stand out. Fans can sign up on the brand's website to make sure that they don't miss the launch of this iteration of the shoe.

