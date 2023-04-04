5 most anticipated Nike Air Jordan drops of 2023 

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan have been making waves in the fashion industry. In the first three months of 2023, the label has continued to surprise sneakerheads with the best and most iconic colorways, most of which are retro.

Earlier this year, the Jordan brand announced 2023 as "Jordan Year" as a nod to the Michael Jordan's jersey number. To give a special and lavish celebration, the label has worked especially to revive its Retro lineup. The brand is especially focused on returning the colorways that are meaningful and sought-after by sneakerheads.

As it approaches its 40th anniversary, it's natural for the label to treat all the OG sneakerheads with iconic colorways. After previously unveiling the 16-piece Spring 2023 Air Jordan retro collection in December 2022, the label recently released a 19-piece 2023 Summer Retro collection on March 3, 2023.

The label is capitalizing on the retro and Y2K trend by adding iconic makeovers. Here, we have compiled a list of the five best Air Jordan colorways planned for launch. These colorways are highly anticipated by sneakerheads.

Best Nike Air Jordan colorways planned ahead

Here are the top five:

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Jordan label is collaborating with Spider-Man to celebrate the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will premiere on July 2, 2023.

The swoosh label is planning to release a makeover of Air Jordan 1 High silhouette, which will come clad in multiple patterns and shades of red to showcase Spider-Man in different verses across dimensions.

The sneaker is for both Jordan and Marvel fans and is rumored to release on May 20, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

2) Nike x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive"

Travis Scott collaborated with the swoosh label to launch a brand new makeover of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive."

The colorway will be a women's exclusive and will come clad in a mix of "Sail / University Red / Black / Medium Olive" colorway. The upper features black suede material accented alongside off-white leather overlays.

The titular tone is added on reversed swooshes. The collaborative shoe is rumored to release on April 26, 2023, in extended sizing.

3) Nike Air Jordan 4 "Thunder"

The highly coveted retro colorway, Thunder, a mix of yellow and black hues of the beloved Air Jordan 4 sneaker model, is returning in 2023. After previously being released in 2006 and 2012, the label will be releasing the colorway again.

The sneaker colorway is one of the most anticipated makeovers from the retro collection. The sneaker model is rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers on May 13, 2023.

4) Air Jordan 1 High "Skyline"

Packer @PackerShoes Inspired by the sunset of Jordan’s original Jumpman photo, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” incorporates color gradients from the Chicago skyline via canvas overlays set atop a leather upper.



Releasing Saturday (4/8) at 11am EST in store at our Teaneck location. ($180) Inspired by the sunset of Jordan’s original Jumpman photo, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” incorporates color gradients from the Chicago skyline via canvas overlays set atop a leather upper.Releasing Saturday (4/8) at 11am EST in store at our Teaneck location. ($180) https://t.co/6E3TZ0rPH6

The Jordan brand will be launching a multi-colored colorway, which will brighten anyone's day. The duo will launch a spring-themed makeover of the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model. The sneaker model is meaningful, as it mimics the background of Michael Jordan's most famous photo.

The shoe's upper come clad in gradient color scheme, with multiple hues including blue, purple, white, black, orange, lilac and cream. The pair is rumored to release on April 8, 2023.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black and Smoke Grey"

Outlander Magazine @StreetFashion01 Nike ready the Air Jordan 1 in a “Washed Black” for a June Release (2023) Nike ready the Air Jordan 1 in a “Washed Black” for a June Release (2023) https://t.co/YSY0vvx6Wg

The "Black and Smoke Grey" makeover, which is also known as "Washed Black" is one of the coolest and minimalistic colorways on the list.

The sneaker comes constructed out of heritage-inspired materials and hues, that carry out a faded trend. The upper's overlays are clad in washed suede material in grey and black shades. The sneaker is rumored to release on June 10, 2023, in full-family sizes.

Other than the aforementioned sneakers, Nike will be debuting many more colorways, which are awaited by sneakerheads. These Nike sneakers are highly anticipated and will likely be released as a raffle rather than general release.

