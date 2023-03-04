Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" sneakers: Everything known so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan can be credited for releasing one of the best sneaker lines of all time. The duo has constantly worked together to provide fans with amazing and iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan signature sneaker series.

In 2023, however, the label is focusing on offering shoes they have been looking forward to bringing back. After calling this year the "Jordan Year" — since 23 is Michael Jordan's jersey number — the brand has had its eyes on retro makeovers. The latest product in this category to make an appearance in the future is related to the Air Jordan 4.

This makeover, dubbed the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined," is rumored to be dropping in March 2024, continuing the Retro trend. The pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" sneakers, which are inspired by the retro 1989-released “Black Cement/Bred" makeover

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" sneakers are inspired by the retro 1989-released Air Jordan 4 “Black Cement/ Bred" makeover (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan and Nike permanently altered the worlds of sneakers and basketball as they joined forces in 1984. The duo released its first signature silhouette, Air Jordan 1, to the public in 1985 and raised many eyebrows. This was because they weren't in the line with the dress code of that time.

Michael Jordan repeatedly showed up on the basketball court wearing black-and-red sneakers — which were banned — and had to pay a fine after each game for disobeying the rules. Thus, the hues came to be known as the "Bred" colorway, which was nicknamed "Banned" by fans.

Michael Jordan's career took off around that time, and he made history by forming his own brand. The official swoosh label bolstered MJ's ties to both the sneaker and basketball worlds. His first shoes are described on the Jordan brand's website in these words:

"Along the way, he (MJ) redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The iconic "Banned/Bred" colorway is now making a comeback with a reimagined Air Jordan 4 sneaker model. The official Jordan label's site describes the original pair, saying:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, trascending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

The "Bred" (a combination of black and white) is an iconic colorway; hence, one can expect the upcoming AJ4 "Bred Reimagined" to be just as successful. Its colorway is a celebration and a nod to the original 1989-released sneakers that MJ used.

The sneaker comes with a vintage aesthetic in a black, cement-grey, summit-white, and fire-red color scheme. The shoe will reportedly feature the retro and iconic "Nike Air" branding on the heels.

Official images of the shoe are yet to surface; however, one can imagine it to be similar to the 1989 released sneaker model.

Note - The photos used in the articles are from the 1989 model and a mockup.

