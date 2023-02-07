Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Bred" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label is bringing back multiple retro colorways and designs throughout 2023. The brand has unveiled multiple outfits, including a full-fledged Air Jordan Retro collection, DMP, Celtics, and many more. Now, the footwear label has unveiled yet another retro makeover of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model.

The latest colorway to appear is Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Bred," which was previously released in 2016. The "Bred" colorway is one of the most iconic and popular colorways by the Jordan brand. This is a nod to the iconic history of the Air Jordan lineage since the first-ever shoe worn by the NBA veteran on the basketball court was Bred (a combination of black and red).

The official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Bred" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers during the Holiday 2023 season.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Bred" sneakers were originally released in 2016

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most famous culturally relevant sneaker lines. Michael Jordan's lifetime deal with the swoosh label, which began in 1984, can be credited to linking the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world.

The duo has permanently altered both the sneaker and basketball world with their iconic releases. Moreover, the debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence for more than three decades. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the official swoosh label's site states:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The "Bred" colorway has been in continuous rotation ever since the launch of the sneaker in 1985. Moreover, it was the first ever sneaker to be seen on MJ's feet in the court. For those who missed out on the 2016-released Air Jordan 1 "Bred" and don't wish to spend more than $800 on reseller sites, the swoosh label is bringing back the color scheme over AJ 1 High again.

Originally released in 2016, the satin-constructed AJ1 High Bred is forgoing the original basketball roots for a luxurious silky satin lifestyle option. The silhouette comes clad in a Black/University Red/White color scheme. Just like the retro option, the black hue is added upon collars, mudguards, quarter panels, and the toe boxes.

More black is applied over the laces and the tongues, which contrasts with red details upon the vamp and heel overlays. Branding details, such as "Nike Air" and "Winged-basketball" logo, shift between black and red hues. Additionally, the swoosh logos on both the lateral and medial sides are clad in red hue. The look is then finished with white midsoles and red rubber outsoles.

The AJ1 Satin Bred is speculated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $180 in women's sizes.

