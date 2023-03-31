Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian" sneakers: Restock and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan Brand, has continued to garner a lot of attention and an undeniable hold in the pop culture and streetwear community.

The label has consistently followed the latest trends to satisfy the needs and desires of its consumers. Now, as the label approaches its 40th anniversary, it's paying attention to bring back the greatly desired colorways of sneakerheads.

In 2023, Michael Jordan's eponymous label alongside Beaverton-based label is celebrating "Jordan Year," as a nod to Jordan's iconic basketball jersey. The label has unveiled both Spring and Summer's retro lineup and a few individual makeovers that are highly anticipated by sneakerheads. Adding to the list, the latest makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian."

An official restock date for the August 2019-released sneaker colorway - Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian" - hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be restocked via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label signed a lifetime deal with Michael Jordan in 1984 and subsequently launched his first signature silhouette, Air Jordan 1, which was released to the public in 1985. The silhouette can be credited with permanently linking the fashion and basketball world with the sneaker sphere.

The duo's Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has become one of the most celebrated and recognized shoe models for the duo. The shoe has garnered popularity due to many reasons, one of which is Michael Jordan's legendary exploits as a basketball player.

The Nike site introduces the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model while giving MJ's connection to it as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest makeover of the silhouette to surface is the "White Metallic Gold Obsidian," which is reminiscent 2001-released Japan-exclusive Air Jordan 1 High Co.JP "Midnight Navy." The sneaker colorway was originally launched in mid-cut model in 2019.

Like the Air Jordan 1 High "CO.JP" sneaker model, the pair comes clad in a two-tone makeover of white and obsidian blue. The base of the sneaker is in stark white hue, which is placed on the toeboxes, collars and quarter panels. The colorless theme is continued on the tongues and laces.

The contrasting Obsidian leather acts as overlays and are placed on the forefoot, eye stays, heel overlays and profile swooshes. Branding details are added with the obsidian tongue tags featuring golden-hued "Jumpman" logo.

The lateral collar also features a white-hued winged basketball logo. The look is finished off with white midsole paired with an obsidian rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian" sneakers are slated to be restocked via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in men's sizes for $125.

