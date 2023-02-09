Converse x Fragment Chuck 70 sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Converse, the American lifestyle and footwear genius, is collaborating with Japanese streetwear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara and his founding label Fragment to launch a brand new footwear compilation. The latest collection, dubbed FRGMT By You, is expanding the duo's catalog this week.

The latest "By You" program comes after Converse previously collaborated with Golf Wang. The "By You" program will offer high-top and low-top customizations over the Chuck 70 sneaker model. The FRGMT By You program will begin on February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET on the official e-commerce site of Converse exclusively.

Fragment x Converse FRGMT Chuck 70 sneaker collection program lets the consumers customize the sneaker model

The upcoming Fragment x Converse FRGMT Chuck 70 sneaker collection program lets the consumers customize the sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "By You" program was created by Nike, the parent company of Converse. Formerly known as Nike ID, Nike By You is an opportunity for sneakerheads and aspiring sneaker designers to create their personalized colorway options. The platform has grown significantly over the past year, and well-known collaborators have enhanced their customization options.

The American label has continued to invite collaborators and designers to expand their options after previously connecting with Tyler, the Creator’s. The latest collaborator is legendary Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The Japanese fashion designer is collaborating with the Nike-owned label to create an extensive palette of his own customizable Chuck 70 designs. The official site introduces the designs:

"Hiroshi Fujiwara is a creative polymath, artist, renowned streetwear designers, and DJ. For the latest collection in his ongoing collaboration with Converse, Fujiwara invites fans into the design studio to create their own FRGMT By You."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The fragment x Converse Chuck 70 By You will be available starting Feb. 9th The fragment x Converse Chuck 70 By You will be available starting Feb. 9th https://t.co/LBB8UjIV7O

The site further gives the details of the sneaker designs:

"Hiroshi brings back design elements and icons that feel at once familiar and fresh to the legendary Chuck 70. Yours to remix. Yours to design"

In an interview with Complex, Fujiwara explained the concept behind the collaboration:

“The palettes were put together based on what I liked at the time of designing. The colors and the patterns I thought would look good on the Converse Chuck 70.”

The collection items include:

1)FRGMT Chuck 70 By You Unisex High Top Shoes will retail for $120.

2) FRGMT Chuck 70 By You Unisex Low Top Shoe, which will retail for $115.

Six different blue or pink tones will be available for both design variants. These will have houndstooth clothing on them. The heel, which comes in two colors, will be covered in a recognizable FRGMT lightning bolt print. On the upper and heel, the classic FRGMT logo will be incorporated in a split manner.

The design options will also include customizable pinstripe and cobranded midsole print options. Two additional Chuck Taylor patches have been added to the collection pieces. These designs were influenced by the pair's earlier collaborations, which began in 2007.

The collaborative program will start on February 9, 2023, where the Fragment heads will get a full week to remix their Chuck 70 sneakers. The customized options can be availed on the site within a price range of $115 to $120.

Poll : 0 votes