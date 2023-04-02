Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Virgil Abloh-founded label Off-White is a frequent partner of Nike, and it's now expanding their collaborative catalog by giving the Air Force 1 Mid sneaker model a brand new makeover. The dynamic duo will release a "Sheed" makeover of the Air Force 1 Mid sneakers, which will follow the release of last year's "Light Green Spark" sneaker colorway.

The duo kickstarted their collaborative journey in 2017 with the launch of a makeover of "The Ten." Since then, the duo has continued to drop many makeovers of iconic silhouettes. The collaborations between the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton (Virgil Abloh), and the swoosh label has always led to innovative designs that provides a seamless blend of streetwear and fashion.

The latest makeover, Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed," pays homage to Rasheed Wallace. An official release date for the collaborative sneaker makeover hasn't been announced by either party. However, according to the media outlet, House of Heat, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in late 2023.

More about upcoming Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed" sneakers

Upcoming Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed" sneakers (Image via @hypeneverdies / Twitter)

The fashion industry was saddened when renowned designer Virgil Abloh passed away in a battle with cancer.

In less than 20 years, the late fashion designer from Illinois got to the pinnacle of the industry. He began his career working with Kanye West as a personal stylist before becoming a creative director at Louis Vuitton.

One of the major successes of the American designer is starting the iconic Off-White fashion label. Abloh's dedication to his work has resulted in multiple collaborations between Off-White and Nike. Now, even without Virgil Abloh's hand on the Off-White label, the duo will release more projects together.

After the release of the "Light Green Spark" colorway alongside the Brooklyn Museum's "Figures of Speech" exhibition, another sneaker colorway over Air Force 1 will be launched, dubbed the "Sheed." The colorway honors the modern-day mascot of the sneaker model, Rasheed Wallace.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of patent leather upper, which is clad in mostly black hue. The shoe features a nod to Rasheed Wallace via a distinctive fadeaway jumper logo, which is accentuated on the lateral profile on the heel.

More details are added with on the medial profile, which features a "RASHEED" lettering text alongside the traditional "OFF-WHITE" characteristic branding. More nods to Wallace are added on the AF1 "Sheed" with the No. "30" (which represents Wallace's jersey number) debossed on the ankle strap.

The black patent leather upper contrasts with white swoosh logos, which are placed on both the medial and lateral profiles of the sneakers.

The design of the sneaker model finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The shoe model will be accompanied by signature "Off White" tags, extra set of laces and an exclusive packing.

An official release date for the Nike x Off-White AF1 sneaker model hasn't been announced by Nike, but it's rumored to release later this year at a retail price of $185.

