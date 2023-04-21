Mason Silva x Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored 

Legendary skateboarder Mason Silva is connecting with the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, to launch his first collaborative shoe. The dynamic duo is working on Silva's go-to silhouette, dubbed the Sb Zoom Blazer Mid.

The Manhattan Beach, CA-based skateboarder has always preferred to skate in the SB Zoom Blazer Mid show, which captures his essence. The color scheme of the latest collaborative piece is kept neutral and minimalistic. The colorway of the collaborative sneaker is "Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver."

The Mason Silva's SB Zoom Blazer Mid "Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver" sneakers are slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike on April 28, 2023.

More about upcoming Mason Silva x Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid "Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver" sneakers

Upcoming Mason Silva x Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid "Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver" sneakers

For those who aren't aware, Mason Silva was born and raised in the waters of Manhattan Beach, CA.

He was named "Skater of the year" in 2020 and has since then been in the headlines regularly. The swoosh label's site introduces the skater as follows:

"Raised in the waters of Manhattan Beach, CA by the son of a surf devotee, Mason Silva’s emerging legacy is his approach to punching through the streets on a skateboard. His well-roundedness to street skating is punctuated by the sheer brawn and effort he puts into everything."

The skater is now giving his own spin to the SB Zoom Blazer Mid sneakers, which was debuted in 2005, released by the legendary skater Lance Mountain. The latest colorway "Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver" in collaboration with Mason has been described by the swoosh label as follows:

"Transcending every artistic movement is the same elusive goal: to capture one's true essence. The Zoom Blazer Mid x Mason Silva does just that. A staple of the skate scene way before he won Skater of the Year in 2020, Mason's design encapsulates ... well, Mason."

The shoe was designed by Mason along with related details. It's ready to be skated and features amazing design with personalisations on the tongue. The official site gives the details of the collaborative sneakers as follows:

"From his favourite skate shoe to the simple Orange Label aesthetic he loves, and on to the Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver colourway, the design shines a light on Mason the skater. He even took pen in hand to draw the chain-link branding and self-portrait on the insole."

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of dark leather material, which features white accent stitching throughout. A flair is added with silver metallic accents on the branding details, including the "NIKE" lettering on the heel tabs, tongue tags, insoles and profile swooshes.

The tongues of the sneaker comes clad in a dark aqua green hue, which contrast with metal aglets and black laces. Additionally, the shoe features a chain-link “NIKE” logo on the heels and tongue with a self-portrait of himself printed on the insoles.

The collaborative pair is slated to be released via Nike and select skateboarding retailers on April 28, 2023 for $110.

