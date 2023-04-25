What time will Travis Scott x Jordan apparel and sneaker drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Travis Scott, the hip-hop superstar and fashion icon, has collaborated with Jordan Brand for the fifth and final time on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. For their upcoming collaboration, they dressed the sneakers in "Olive" makeup. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” colorway is all set to make its grand debut on April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm GMT.

These sneakers will arrive in women's, pre-school, and toddler sizes. While the first two shoes are priced $150 and $60, the latter is available for $50 per pair. The prices for the apparel capsule vary from $80 to $600 apiece. This complete apparel and sneaker assortment will be offered via Nike’s SNKRS app and by other partnering retail chains.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" shoes will be accompanied by a matching apparel capsule

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

Travis Scott x Jordan Brand is one of the most lauded collaborations of its time, producing some of the most coveted sneakers and apparel on the market. The partnership started in 2017, when Scott starred in a Nike Air VaporMax campaign and designed a custom Jordan Trunner.

Since then, Scott has worked on various models of the Air Jordan 1, including the iconic "Backwards Swoosh Mocha" and the upcoming "Olive" colorways. He has also experimented with other silhouettes, such as the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Air Jordan 33.

COP EM @TheCopEm



Cop or Drop? Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" releasing tomorrow!Cop or Drop? Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" releasing tomorrow!Cop or Drop? 🌵 https://t.co/eHhlUmcOSM

His collaborations are inspired by his love of vintage clothing, military esthetics, and his hometown of Houston, Texas. They also feature his signature Cactus Jack branding and motifs throughout. Scott's sneakers and apparel are known for their premium quality, unique details, and limited availability. They often sell out instantly and resell for high prices on the secondary market.

They are also worn by celebrities and influencers alike, as Scott has a huge fan base and influence in the music and fashion industries. This popularity once again brought the two labels together for another eagerly awaited Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” rendition.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Olive'

=> Online Raffle via UNDFTD 🫒Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Olive'=> bit.ly/3BYa1XN Online Raffle via UNDFTD 🫒Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Olive'=> bit.ly/3BYa1XN https://t.co/O0mJgm2toO

The joint Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” rendition features a premium leather and suede upper in a predominantly white and black color scheme, with olive green accents on the oversized reverse Swoosh logo, the outsole, and the laces.

The sneakers also boast Travis Scott's signature Cactus Jack motifs on the insoles, the tongue label, and the heel logo, all in a vibrant red hue. The midsole has an aged sail/yellow tint for a vintage look.

The women’s sneaker will be launched with a matching apparel collection consisting of a leather jacket, leather pants of two different styles, a bodysuit, and a tank top. For this apparel capsule, the rapper channeled the culture and fashion of the motorcross. The apparel features olive green, brown, sail, and bold black tones, with Cactus Jack and Jumpman logos throughout.

Here's a detailed look at the apparel capsule (Image via Sportskeeda)

The women’s leather jacket and leather pants are priced at $600 and $400, respectively. The bodysuit and tank top are marked with a similar price tag of $80 apiece.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Olive is the last collaboration between the rapper and Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, as reports state that Travis Scott will move on to other models such as the Air Jordan 7 in the future.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Olive is a must-have for sneakerheads and the rapper's fans alike. It is a unique and stylish sneaker that showcases Travis Scott's personality and vision, as well as Jordan Brand's heritage and innovation. Don't miss out on the opportunity to cop this sneaker and apparel collection when it drops on April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm GMT.

Poll : 0 votes